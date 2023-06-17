"Albanian Bill Clinton": Safet Gjici video goes viral on Twitter, leaves internet in disbelief 

Albanian political leader Safet Gjici has left the internet shocked after a video of him in a compromising position went viral. The Kukes mayor was seen getting intimate with an unidentified woman in his office. He announced his resignation after the video made its rounds online. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disbelief.

Official Albanian news publications have confirmed that the man in the video was certainly Safet Gjici. From previous recordings of him present in his office, it is also safe to say that he was definitely getting intimate with a woman in his place of work.

In response to the viral video, a Kuka Municipality spokesperson said:

“those who could not defeat him by voting did this”

Safet Gjici is part of the Socialist Party for those unversed. He had won the municipal elections back in May 14. However, he recently took to his official Facebook account to announce that he was resigning from his role. He claimed to be trapped by his opponents when he took part in the intimate act. The 51-year-old wrote online:

“Deepest public apology to anyone who saw that ugly video today. After a difficult campaign and confrontation with my opponents, after which I emerged victorious, unfortunately I feel prey to a trap prepared in detail by the same hand of people I faced in the election.”

Prior to becoming a political candidate, Gjici was just a businessman. He is the CEO of EuroGjici and Kevin Construction. He is also the president of the FK Kukesi football club.

After his resignation, Delina Ibrahimi, the Minister of Finance revealed that the country’s ministers had immediately dismissed him from office.

Netizens react to the viral Safet Gjici video

Internet users were shocked by the occurrence and flooded the internet with hilarious comments. Some also reacted to the video in a lewd manner. Video of the same have flooded the internet and many could not help but respond to it. A few reactions read:

aaron @aron_2k nah bro that safet gjici video is crazy nah bro that safet gjici video is crazy

Y L L I @ylliikryeziu Safet Gjici aka Johnny Sins Safet Gjici aka Johnny Sins

Dritan🇦🇱🇺🇸 @Albanian_CEO @kos_data Corruption in any kind is the highest form of treason. He should get the death penalty, public hanging. @kos_data Corruption in any kind is the highest form of treason. He should get the death penalty, public hanging.

itsthekidfromthetown @cloud33333 @noanews didn’t even last for 10sec didn’t even last for 10sec @noanews 😂😂 didn’t even last for 10sec

This is not the first time an Albanian political leader has gotten themselves involved in a s*xual scandal. Shukri Xhelili, the former mayor of Dibra also lost his position after a similar incident occurred.

The town of Kukes is certainly in a problematic position after losing mayor Safet Gjici. The Albanian town is one of the poorest areas in the county and also suffers from high rates of unemployment. It has also been revealed that their popular has fallen by 13% in the last decade and 37% of the remaining residents are planning to emigrate elsewhere.

