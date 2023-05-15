"Beyond sad and exasperating": Donald Trump Mother's Day message leaves internet in disbelief

Former president Donald Trump's bizarre Mother's Day message shared on Sunday, May 14, 2023, on Truth Social has gone viral and sparked numerous reactions. In his post, the billionaire addressed the mothers of his opponents while leaving out a message for his wife and the mother of his youngest son, Melania Trump.

Addressing the mothers, wives, and lovers of "radical left fascists, Marxists, and communists" who are doing everything to "destroy and obliterate" the country, he stated:

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Message by Trump (Image via Truth/@realDonaldTrump)

This is not the first time Trump has used holidays and other occasions to rant about his rivals. Last year during Father's Day, he wished, "Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world," and this year during Easter, he greeted, "MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION."

While the choice to make the message politically focused left many netizens unhappy, others were upset over the exclusion of Melania.

"Motivated by hate more than love": Internet users criticize Donald Trump over Mother's Day post

As the news of Donald Trump's Mother's Day post went viral, netizens were baffled by its contents. Many were baffled by the political content of the message, and they called him narcissistic for making the post about him. They started comparing Trump's message with those of other presidents and remarking that he is unfit to lead the nation.

User @MikeSington criticized the billionaire, calling him an "unhinged, raving psychopath that belongs in prison for his numerous crimes."

An exasperated user, @lgmediaent, stated:

"Leave it to trump to ruin a mother's day"

Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. presidential rival, Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, shared a picture of his wife and children with the message:

"Madison, Mason and Mamie are lucky to have the best mother in the world - @CaseyDeSantis. Thank you for all that you do for our family, we love you very much!"

This did not go down well with the 45th President, who followed up his Mother's Day message with:

Message by Trump (Image via Truth/@real Donald Trump)

Donald Trump or his spokesperson have not responded to the controversy further.

