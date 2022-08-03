"It's been 9 years": Beyonce's Monica Lewinsky line in Partition explained amid recent lyrics controversy 

Following Beyoncé's ableist controversy, Monica Lewinsky is requesting the former to remove her name from one of her older tracks. Queen Bey referred to the activist and television personality in her 2013 song Partition. The lyrics were not in favor of Lewinsky, which has prompted the 49-year-old to advocate for its removal from the song.

Lewinsky took to Twitter on Monday, August 1, responding to the lyrics tweak after Beyoncé used an ableist slur in her song Heated. Lewinsky tweeted:

“uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition”

The San Francisco, California-native referred to the Formation artist's 2013 track Partition, where Beyoncé detailed a hook-up in the back of a limo. The lyrics to the song were:

“He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse. He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown”

Beyoncé was referring to the infamous affair between former President Bill Clinton and Lewinsky, who was working at the White House between 1995 and 1996.

After Lewinsky's tweet gained massive traction online, Beyoncé's fans slammed the television personality. Many felt that the same was unnecessary, considering that the song was released nine years ago. A few tweets read:

Monica Lewinsky has responded to Partition in the past too

This is not the first time Monica Lewinsky has slammed the R&B singer for her choice of words. In a tell-all 2014 Vanity Fair article, the London School of Economics and Political Science graduate commented:

“Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton-ed all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky-ed”

The shocking affair between Clinton and Lewinsky led to the president's impeachment in 1998. The scandal continues to remain a topic of discussion even today.

As the former White House intern continued to receive flack over her request to Beyoncé, Twitter user @JaynayChanel asked Lewinsky:

“Have you reached out to Beyonce or her team before you saw all the heat? I am curious”

Monica Lewinsky responded by saying that she had not. She wrote online:

“No I haven’t. I did mention it in the first vanity fair article I wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing I’d done in 10 years. But you make an interesting/fair point.”

Monica Lewinsky (she/her) @MonicaLewinsky @JaynayChanel no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point… @JaynayChanel no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point…

Although Lewinsky is asking for the lyrics to be removed from the song, she has poked fun at herself in the past. In May 2021, @UberFacts asked netizens what was "the most high0risk, low-reward thing you've ever done." Lewinsky responded to the same, and her response quickly went viral on social media.

Another Twitter user also asked netizens "the worst job advice" people had received. Lewinskyalum responded by saying:

“An internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume 😳”

Lewinsky also claims to be a "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio. The anti-bullying activist seemingly referred to Beyoncé's Partition song. Some Twitter users found it strange that she wanted the lyrics removed after boasting about it on her Twitter bio.

