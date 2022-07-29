What song did Beyonce sample? Kelis drama explained as latter slams 'Break my Soul' singer over 'theft'

Kelis is calling out a few singers including Beyoncé for failing to get her permission to sample her song Get Along With You in Beyoncé's new song Energy, from her album Renaissance.

The Milkshake singer took to social media to make it clear that she was disappointed with Queen Bey for sampling her song without asking for her permission.

She also called out Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo for the same. Kelis released the song Get Along With You in 1999. The track was written and produced by Williams and Hugo, who were part of The Neptunes.

Although the R&B singer was not listed as the song’s producer, she was credited for performing the song. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Kelis voiced her grievances about not making anything from the sale of the song’s album Kaleidoscope. She claimed that she was “blatantly lied to and tricked by The Neptunes and their management and lawyers.”

The singer took to social media to express that she wasn't informed of her song Get Along With You being sampled in Beyoncé's album. It is worth noting that she has received credit for the track on Beyoncé's album.

What did Kelis say about her song being sampled in Beyoncé’s Energy?

The 42-year-old singer took to social media on July 27. In a comment on a fan page’s post, she wrote that she wasn't informed of her song being sampled.

Kelis responded to a fan page's post through her Instagram account 'bountyandfull' (Image via Instagram)

Kelis went on to clarify that it wasn't a collab but called it a "theft" in another comment. The Millionaire crooner also made a video on Instagram, addressing the matter. In the video, she said:

“It's not about me being jealous. Jealous of someone using my song? That's the dumbest, most ignorant thing I've ever heard. It has to do with the fact that, from one artist to another, you should have the decency and common sense and the courtesy to call.”

She also accused the parties involved of purposely keeping her out of the loop and about Pharrell Williams, she said:

“Pharrell knows better. This is a direct hit at me. He does this stuff all the time. It's very petty.”

The singer, however, clarified that she didn't have any "beef" with Beyoncé and added that she simply wished someone would've reached out to her.

She made another video about the issue and captioned it:

“there are bully’s and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough . So I’m saying it today . I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations . Peace .”

The Suspended singer isn't the only one Beyoncé has sampled in her album as she has also sampled Big Freedia's Explode and Show Me Love by Robyn S.

Beyoncé hasn't responded to Kelis' claims on her song being sampled at the time of writing this article.

