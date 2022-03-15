What happened to Kelis' husband, Mike Mora? Tributes pour in as photographer dies aged 37

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, recently passed away at the age of 37. The singer’s management team confirmed the news, and Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management said:

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Several well-known people paid tribute to Mora on social media, including Evan Ross, who shared a black-and-white portrait of Mora and concluded by sending prayers to the artist and her family.

Everything known about Mike Mora

Mike Mora passed away after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He revealed his disease back in October. Mora shared a few posts on Instagram recalling his life since the stage 4 diagnosis, stating that a doctor had given him 18 months to live.

Mike Mora was a photographer and real estate agent (Image via Phil_Lewis_/Twitter)

Mora mentioned that his symptoms began in September 2020, and he initially experienced pain in his stomach after moving to a farm with his family outside Los Angeles. As Mora mentioned at the time:

“Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it. It was a bit late. But just in time.”

Mora shared that after a week of back and forth, he understood what was going on, and he also welcomed his daughter with Kelis at the time. He said:

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer, with no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

After visiting three specialists and undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, Mike Mora was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma – stomach cancer stage 4. He shared hopes that his post may have reached those who are going through something similar.

Mora also thanked his friends, fans, and wife for their support in his battle with the disease, stating that the outpouring of love and encouraging words he received made him stronger.

Mora was a photographer and real estate agent. He was passionate about his occupation and learned all the genres like fine art, portraits, lifestyle, and others by himself.

Mora had a website where he sold his photos and services. He was also active on Instagram under the username @mikemorafotos, with around 11,000 followers.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mora mostly gained recognition as Kelis’ husband, and his photography skills were also loved by everyone. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Mora is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. He and Kelis tied the knot in 2014, and the latter was previously married to rapper Nas.

