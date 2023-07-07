Fact Check: Was cocaine found in the White House area frequented by Joe Biden? Viral claim debunked

Social media is currently abuzz with news of white powdery substance being found in an area of the White House that is reportedly frequented by President Joe Biden.

According to AP, the white powdery substance found in the common area of the West Wing was cocaine hydrochloride. However, the area where it was found was not frequented by Joe Biden. Moreover, President Biden was not present at the White House when cocaine was found.

The claim about President Biden visiting the White House area frequently was shared by a Twitter page Daily Loud. Notably, Twitter was quick to add context to this tweet.

"Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said."

AP's article was also linked to it.

It was found in the White House on Sunday, July 2, at around 8:45 pm, when Secret Service agents were on their routine rounds. Emergency crews were immediately called for a rapid test, and the area was also evacuated.

According to reports, the white powdery substance, currently undergoing additional testing, came to attention after a member of the Washington DC hazardous materials team reportedly discovered a labeled yellow bar believed to be cocaine hydrochloride. This finding occurred during a standard inspection.

"We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," the Secret Service told Washington Post.

An investigation into how the cocaine made its way to the White House is currently ongoing.

Cocaine was found in White House area directly connected to President Joe Biden's residence

A post about cocaine being found with a claim that it was discovered in the area which President Biden frequents a lot on the job was shared by a Twitter page Daily Loud. However, the claim later turned out to be fake.

The powdery substance which turned out to be cocaine was found in the area that is open for tour groups, reported AP. Notably, it was not found in any specific West Wing office, and Biden was not at the White House when it was found. He left with family for Camp David on Friday, June 31, 2023, and returned to the White House on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The substance was discovered in the West Wing, which is directly connected to the executive mansion aka the residence for President Joe Biden. The West Wing encompasses various essential areas, such as the Oval Office, the cabinet room, and the press area, as well as multiple offices and workspaces for the president's staff.

President Biden pushed for stricter gun measures on 4th of July

President Joe Biden, on US Independence Day, said that there will be even more strict gun measures. His statement came at a time when multiple shootings took place on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

"As our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."

He further said:

"Much more must be done... to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart. I urge other states to follow Illinois' lead, and continue to call upon Republican lawmakers in Congress to come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms that the American people support."

He concluded by saying that aday of patriotic pride had turned into a scene of tragedy.

Moreover, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, President Biden chose not to respond to reporters' questions regarding the cocaine incident. The president emphasized the significance of thoroughly investigating the matter, deeming it "incredibly important" to uncover the truth.

