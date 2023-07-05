"JISTAGRAM IS FINALLY LAUNCHED" trends on Twitter as fans celebrate NCT's Jisung kickstarting his personal Instagram account

On July 5, 2023, NCT's Jisung stands as the last member of the group to open up his personal Instagram account. With his ID named the__and.y, the idol kickstarted his much-awaited journey with Instagram and posted a childhood photo of himself to commemorate the same. The photo, as dated in the picture, was taken on January 1, 2003, and he posted the same with the caption "START!".

His name, under his ID, refers to himself as JISUNG P (P standing for his surname, Park), and his bio reads:

JISUNG from NCT, SM ENTERTAINMENT

Both the fans and his fellow members are excited about his new embarkation, which people have been yearning for years now. In less than twenty-four hours of starting his account, the idol has already garnered a whopping 1.8 million followers.

Fans celebrate NCT's Jisung kickstarting his long-awaited personal Instagram account

As NCT's Jisung opened his Instagram, fans and his fellow NCT members seemed to share enthusiasm about the same. Hilariously enough, fans also pointed out that the only account that the idol seems to be following is NASA. He also went over to NASA's page and left a comment on their latest post:

"So where are the aliens"

NCT's Jisung's comment on NASA's post (Image via Instgram/@nasa)

Soon after this was noted, his fellow members, Haechan and Doyoung, joked about the same.

Doyoung commented on Jisung's post, saying:

"I can't believe that you have been wearing long johns with spacecraft on them since young, seems like your passion for the universe remains the same.❤️"

Doyoung's comment on Jisung's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@the__and.y)

Haechan, too, took a screenshot of Jisung's following and posted it on his story with the caption:

"I really doubted my eyes."

Haechan's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@haechanahceah)

Additionally, fans didn't spare the idol either. While K-pop idols usually follow their fellow group members or other K-pop idols and celebrities on their personal Instagram, very few follow other common profiles. NCT's Jisung taking his unique route had fans laughing too.

Regardless, people also congratulated the idol on his new embarkation. His fellow NCT member and the leader of the group, Taeyong, not only liked Jisung's post but also left a comment to showcase his excitement:

"Jiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii"

Taeyong's comment on Jisung's post (Image via Instagram/@the__and.y)

It's also interesting to notice the username choice made by NCT's Jisung. It reads ANDY and NCTzens who've been following the group for some while would be aware of the fact that this stands as his English name. Usually, Koreans have an alternative English name to ease communication overseas, given the difficulties that come with Korean pronunciation.

Regardless, fans have been happy to note that all NCT members now have their personal Instagram page. They are also quite excited and eager to find out what NCT's Jisung would post as he continued his journey with his personal account.

In other news, NCT DREAM, the fixed unit for NCT's Jisung, also have exciting content scheduled for them. The seven-piece K-pop boy group will roll out their third full-length album, ISTJ, on July 17, 6 pm KST. With the unique and intriguing concept photos and teasers released so far, fans have been extremely thrilled to see what's in store for them.

