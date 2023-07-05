"It's called White House for a reason": Secret Service finds cocaine on premises, sparks hilarious reactions online

A white powdery substance found in the West Wing of the White House, which led to a brief shutdown of the facility, has been identified as cocaine. As per the US Secret Service, the incident took place on July 2 and the cocaine was found in a work area which sparked an emergency evacuation assisted by the District of Columbia fire department.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said that after an initial evaluation, the fire department "quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous."

The insider said the item has been submitted for further testing and that an investigation is continuing, including how the material got into the White House, but he did not confirm the early test findings.

According to publicly accessible audio of the encrypted conversation, a fire department and emergency medical services field test on Sunday evening discovered a "yellow bar, meaning cocaine, hydrochloride" following a dispatch at 8:49 p.m.

The news of cocaine being found on the premises of the White House left netizens shaken, and they reacted hilariously. One of them commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on cocaine being found in the White House. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Internet reacts to cocaine being found on the White House premises

After the news of cocaine being found in the White House premises went viral, Internet users reacted hilariously. Several users blamed President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, for the shocking act, especially since he is infamous for his drug usage.

Others blamed Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. for "leaving his stash" behind, while some of them expressed no surprise at the news.

Screenshot of Internet users remarking on cocaine being found in the official residence of the President. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on cocaine being found in the official residence of the President. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on cocaine being found in the official residence of the President. (Photo via @Pubity/Instagram)

Even though the netizens blamed Hunter Biden for the situation, the President was not present in his official residence over the weekend. The Bidens, including first lady Dr. Jill Biden, went to Camp David on June 30 and returned to the White House only on July 4 to attend the Fourth of July festivities and an event with the National Education Association.

According to the law enforcement sources who spoke to CBS News, the Secret Service will conduct a thorough investigation into how the drug entered the West Wing. This investigation will include looking at surveillance footage and entry records to figure out who had access to the area.

Authorities are conducting further tests to confirm if the white substance is cocaine or not.

