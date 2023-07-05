Fact Check: Was Joe Biden's body wheeled out of the White House? Viral social media post debunked

Every now and then, a piece of news related to Joe Biden takes the internet by storm. This time, a video is being widely circulated where a body bag can be seen leaving the White House. While the video started circulating in June 2023, the time stamp showed the footage's date as June 23, 2022.

Several social media users shared the video widely, claiming that it was Joe Biden whose body was being wheeled out of the White House. In the video, more than two people can be seen dragging something outside. It is not confirmed if the footage has been taken from a CCTV camera, and only after zooming the minute details of the video can be seen clearly.

illuminatibot @iluminatibot Is that a body bag? Is this real? Is that a body bag? Is this real? https://t.co/7qxybWV65D

It is unknown whether it was a body bag or if some hoax is being spread around on social media. However, it was definitely not Joe Biden in the bag because the video is more than a year old, and in this one year, President Biden has made several public appearances. Moreover, there was no official news about anyone dying in the White House.

Hence, there can be a chance that it might not be a body bag but something being circulated with false claims. Therefore, it was not Joe Biden whose body was being wheeled out of the White House, and the news being spread is fake and untrue.

Social media users reacted to the claims of netizens about Joe Biden’s “clone”

As the video of the White House was spread on social media, several netizens shared the video by claiming that this is a routine practice and this is how the “clone” of Joe Biden is taken. While none of this is true, social media users reacted by busting the news and spilling the reality.

Twitter account @JUNlPER shared the video with the false claim and garnered over 3.4 million views in just a day. At the same time, some fell prey to the claims. Here is how social media users reacted to the video:

Social media users react to the American President's video being shared with false claims. (Image via Twitter)

One should refrain from sharing such fake videos. As social media users, we should only share news and videos from reliable and verified sources. The best practice is to report or flag such videos so they are not spread further.

