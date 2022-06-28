Who is Lalo Gone Brazy? Claims about TikTok star's death goes viral

TikTok sensation Lalo Gone Brazy is making headlines unexpectedly after a tweet went viral. On June 27, speculations about the internet figure’s health surfaced online. A tweet claiming that the influencer passed away took over the internet. However, the same has not been confirmed by any of his representatives.

Twitter user keemstarnews uploaded a tweet suggesting that the TikToker was taken to the hospital after being shot in a park. The entire tweet read:

“June 27th 2022:A tiktoker by the name lalogonebrazzy has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a park during his live he is in the hospital in heavy condition due to 2 bullets wounds my prayers go to him.”

keemstarnews @JesusRo69693138 June 27th 2022:A tiktoker by the name lalogonebrazzy has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a park during his live he is in the hospital in heavy condition due to 2 bullets wounds my prayers go to him🕊 June 27th 2022:A tiktoker by the name lalogonebrazzy has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a park during his live he is in the hospital in heavy condition due to 2 bullets wounds my prayers go to him🕊🙏

It is important to note that the Twitter account who tweeted the statement above does not belong to YouTuber and entertainment reporter Keemstar. The famous social media reporter is known for covering breaking news about social media influencers.

The speculation about Lalo Gone Brazy’s health comes a day after it was rumored that Lil Tjay was paralyzed. However, there seems to be no evidence or statements from those who know Brazy to validate the rumor.

Neighborhood Nip @iStillHateWomen Yoo lalogonebrazy got smoked Yoo lalogonebrazy got smoked

Hi5connectgh.com @hi5connectgh Is Lalo Gone Brazy still alive or dead? vimbuzz.com/is-lalo-gone-b… Is Lalo Gone Brazy still alive or dead? vimbuzz.com/is-lalo-gone-b…

NewlyPostedTeachers @NewlyPosted Is Lalo Gone Brazy still alive or dead? vimbuzz.com/is-lalo-gone-b… Is Lalo Gone Brazy still alive or dead? vimbuzz.com/is-lalo-gone-b…

Everything to know about Lalo Gone Brazy: Tiktoker enthralls fans with Spanish songs

Lalo Gone Brazy, whose real name is Nalgon, was born in Mexico. The 22-year-old’s videos are uploaded to his account’ lalogonebrazzy480.’ He often uploads songs on the video-sharing platform, mainly in Spanish. Fans enjoy the signature music of the trumpet at the beginning of his videos.

Lil Gone Brazy is best known on TikTok for his music (Image via SoundCloud)

Lalo Gone Brazy is a popular TikTok content creator who went viral on the platform after uploading a clip of him singing the song Sleazy Flow by SleazyWorld while showing off money. He has accumulated over 20 million likes on his TikTok account.

In the past, the influencer attempted to create a narrative of having excess wealth in several of his videos. However, his followers have called him out for the same after discovering that he often shows a couple of dollars and a few pennies in his videos.

Such videos were posted on the platform a few years ago. According to The Ancestory, he admitted to being homeless in the past and said that it was difficult to make ends meet, especially when the pandemic hit worldwide.

Although the content creator has gained immense traction in recent years, he has received tremendous flack from platform users for promoting gun violence. This comes after he made pistol sounds from his mouth in a few videos. However, he admitted that he did so only for entertainment purposes and said that he does not endorse gun violence.

Many started slamming him for promoting the same after it was rumored that the police arrested him. According to The Ancestory, the allegations are baseless. He was reportedly never put behind bars. However, he did have a few run-ins with the law many years prior.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far