Fact Check: Is Lil Tjay paralyzed following shooting?

Rumours of Lil Tjay being paralyzed have started to float around social media platforms. However, as yet, there is no evidence to back up this claim. The hoax seems to have originated from a fake Twitter account that states numerous unverified facts.

The rumours come after news of the rapper being shot multiple times in an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday, June 22.

The wounded artist was rushed to the hospital, where doctors are trying their best to ensure his recovery. As of now, no official statement has been released by the singer's representatives.

Lil Tjay paralyzed and other previous rumours spread by fake Twitter account

Rumors of Lil Tjay being paralyzed can be sourced back to an account on Twitter with the username, @ilove69andtjay. A recent tweet made by the account said:

"JUST IN: Doctor Raheem Smith said Lil Tjay will be paralyzed for the rest of his life. He got 5 of 7 shots in the chest area and 2 in the spine. He is not able to move his upper body. He also has only a 15% Chance to survive the attack. Pray for Lil Tjay"

It must be noted that no reliable news portal has mentioned Dr. Raheem Smith in connection with Tjay's medical team.

On June 25, the same account had tweeted, saying that the singer had passed away, despite there being no news of the same.

On June 27, the account had also claimed that the rapper had woken up and was in "better condition."

Looking at the contradictory tweets on the account, it is safe to disregard any claims made by it.

The last update about the artist's condition came through TMZ on Thursday, June 23, which revealed that Tjay remained unconscious in the hospital and was scheduled for a CAT Scan. The singer did not show any bodily movement except for some leg motion on the day of the incident.

Nothing can be ascertained about the rapper's health until an official statement is released by his team.

Why was the rapper shot?

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times during an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday in New Jersey. The rapper was accompanied by two people when the incident happened: Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez of the Bronx, New York.

According to NBC News, the shooting took place at a Chipotle restaurant at a shopping centre in Edgewater.

A second victim, Antoine Boyd, 22, was also wounded at an Exxon gas station about a mile from Chipotle. He, reportedly, suffered a single gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The other victim was reported to be stable, while Lil Tjay had to undergo surgery.

Authorities have arrested Mohamed Konate as the suspect behind the incident, under charges of committing an "armed robbery" against Tjay and his companions.

Konate was arrested on account of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and other weapons charges. He is being kept at the Bergen County Jail until his first court hearing at the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Lil Tjay rose to popularity in 2018, after releasing his song Resume. The platinum singer has over 7 million followers on Instagram and more than 17 million listeners on Spotify.

His song Pop Out, made in collaboration with Polo G, made it to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

