“Helping yo drunk friend out the club": Julia Fox's life-sized 'body' bag at NYFW sparks hilarious reactions online

Julia Fox’s new bag became the talk of the town after she was spotted at the NYFW carrying an accessory that looked like a life-sized body bag. Dressed in black and gray, Julia sported knee-high boots and a gigantic bag, which is sure to give people nightmares.

The bag, designed by Toronto-based designer Mikhael Kale, weighed about 3.5 pounds and stood 6 feet tall. It had such fine detailing that it looked exactly like a blonde woman being carried. It had two straps to carry the bag, with detailing for boots, a black costume, and even a wig that looked like hair. All this only added to the realism of the "body bag" style handbag.

A few pictures of the bag from a different angle showed that Kale also added details to the face part of the bag, which took its realism to another level.

Julia Fox made her way into the spotlight as she was seen sporting a large bodybag-like handbag for the NYFW. (Image via Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The designer, Mikhael Kale, spoke about the bag and said that seeing Julia wearing his pieces was a dream come true. He added that Fox was a muse for the collection.

However, as soon as the pictures made their way to the internet, it sparked hilarious reactions from netizens. People even said that it looked like a person carrying their drunk friend out of the club.

Social media users compared the large bag with a "drunk friend." (Image via Instagram) Netizens talked about Julia's bag, and questioned her style statement. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users share hilarious reactions after Julia Fox shows up with a bodybag-like handbag on NYFW

Julia Fox, the one actress who never fails to not experiment with her looks, sported a large 6-foot long bodybag-like handbag that had a touch of realism. Fox's bag made heads turn with her unique bag that had a touch of realism, from a black bodysuit to a blonde wig, and even details on the face.

Needless to say, as soon as the 33-year-old's pictures were uploaded on social media, netizens had hilarious reactions to the bag. While some were shocked, others wondered how Fox would fit the bag inside her house.

Social media users hilariously reacted to Fox's bag. Many called it "stupid," while others raised the concern about fitting the bag at home. (Image via Instagram)

People thought the bag and the design was "stupid" (Image via Instagram)

The actress' new accessory had people reacting hilariously (Image via Instagram)

While people criticized Fox for the bag, there were a few others who did talk about how much they liked Julia's style.

IJ @ije0maa 🤷🏽‍♀️ Call me crazy but I be liking Julia Fox's looks🤷🏽‍♀️ Call me crazy but I be liking Julia Fox's looks😭🤷🏽‍♀️

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time that the Uncut Gems star has made headlines for her unique and out-of-the-box style. From wearing just a blazer over a crystal-covered dress to sporting silver hair and donning a futuristic look for the LaQuan Smith show, Julia Fox has done it all without being apologetic about it.

Julia Fox has always been experimental about her looks, and has never hesitated in donning different looks. (Image via BACKGRID)

As of writing this article, the actress was yet to comment on her much-talked-about bag or even share its pictures online.

