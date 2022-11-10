What is Fran Drescher’s net worth? The Nanny actress goes viral for anti-vax rhetoric on TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, Fran Drescher praised Disney for dropping the Covid vaccine mandates on many shows. In the video titled “Way to go, Mickey,” the actress celebrated the company’s decision to no longer require the cast and crew to be vaccinated.

While the actress herself is vaccinated, in the video, she is heard saying:

'To think that every human on the planet can take one vaccine is ludicrous. And to make that one vaccine the criteria for who is allowed to work, travel, dine, go to the theatre is an infringement on the Disabilities Act, the Freedom of Religion Act, and body sovereignty.”

She also shared her thoughts about how she felt that the fear shouldn't turn into "fascism." The actress, who is also the president of SAG-AFTRA, has received nearly 70,000 views on her video in just a few days. SAG-AFTRA is an organization that represents film and TV artists, singers, artists, models, and influencers.

However, as fans and netizens heard Fran Drescher making her point on social media, she received quite some backlash. Several people noted that they were disappointed in the actress' take.

Several others spoke about her earlier work and added that after her video, they could no longer support the 65-year-old actress.

Fran Drescher is known for her role in shows like The Nanny and Happily Divorced

Fran is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. However, it was her work in the series The Nanny and Happily Divorced that helped her gain a lot of attention. Born on September 30, 1957, the Queens, New York native, currently owns a mansion in Malibu, California.

While her annual salary is unknown, she has earned a lot from her product endorsements like Old Navy, Hanes Pantyhose and Pizza Hut.

As for Fran Drescher's assets, she currently owns a beach-front property in Malibu, which was bought for $1.2 million. However, in today's date, the value of the property is nearly $10 million. She also has many other properties around the country and a number of cars too.

All of this makes Fran's net worth almost $25 million, as of 2022.

On the professional front, Fran Drescher started her career in 1977 with Saturday Night Fever. Following that, she was seen in a number of famous films and TV shows. These included Spinal Tap, Terror in the Towers, Jack, and The Beautician and the Beast.

Other than that, her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny was loved by everyone who watched it. She was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for the same series.

In September 2021, the trade union SAG-AFTRA elected Fran Drescheer as their new president.

On a personal front, Fran Drescher tied the knot with Peter Marc Jacobson in 1978, but they got divorced in 1999. Fifteen years later, she got together with Shiva Ayyadurai, but, the couple parted ways two years later.

