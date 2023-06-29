What did Trump say about Ivanka? Ex-staffer Miles Taylor's shocking revelations explored

Former American President Donald Trump reportedly made obscene remarks about his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and had to be reminded of his relationship, as per a new book. On June 28, media outlet Newsweek published an excerpt from Miles Taylor's forthcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy From the Next Trump.

The passage pointed out the s*xual remarks made by the 77-year-old politician for his daughter during his presidency. As per the publication, the excerpt read:

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have s*x with her, remarks that once led [former Chief of Staff] John Kelly to remind the president that she was his daughter. Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.’”

Miles Taylor also penned the anonymous New York Times op-ed in 2018 that suggested that some Trump administration officials were part of a "resistance" to stop the ex-president from inside his own government. In 2020, Miles stated that he would be voting for Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump's daughter from his first marriage to Czech-American businesswoman Ivana Trump. She passed away in July 2022 after falling off a staircase at her Manhattan residence.

Donald Trump has always passed controversial remarks on his daughter Ivanka Trump

This is not the first time that Donald Trump's alleged remarks about her daughter Ivanka have raised eyebrows.

According to the media outlet New Republic, when his daughter was 16 and holding the Miss Teen USA event in 1997, Trump allegedly asked the then-Miss Universe, "Don't you think my daughter is hot?"

While speaking to radio personality Howard Stern in 2004, Trump said it was okay for them to refer to his daughter as a "piece of a**.”

Two years later, he again appeared on Stern's show and remarked about the size of his daughter's breasts, stating she has not had any surgery done.

“She’s actually always been very voluptuous. She’s tall, she’s almost six feet tall and she’s been, she’s an amazing beauty.”

While appearing on an episode of The View in 2006, Donald Trump was asked his thoughts if his daughter were to appear in Playboy. To this, he responded:

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if she weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her. Isn’t that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?”

Trump also made some controversial comments about her 41-year-old daughter while appearing on the Wendy Williams Show. When asked what the duo had in common, the politician said "s*x" but that he could not relate it to her.

Donald Trump has seemingly never paid heed to the controversies created by his remarks on his daughter and continues to do so.

