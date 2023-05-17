What time will Barack Obama's Working: What We Do All Day air on Netflix and what is it all about? Details explored

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, recently hosted a new docu-series on Netflix titled Working: What We Do All Day. The 45-episode series is set to be released on May 17, 2023, at 3 am ET. Directed by Caroline Suh, the series is a collection of interviews with people from all walks of life, discussing their jobs, their passions, and their perspectives on work.

The series is a fascinating exploration of the modern workplace, and it offers valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges that people face in their careers.

As the synopsis from IMDb says:

"For some, it's a paycheck. For others, it's a calling. This docuseries explores the meaning of work for modern Americans in a time of rapid change."

Everything to know about Barak Obama's Working: What We Do All Day

As per the trailer, Working: What We Do All Day, is based on the daily lives of people and how they earn a living. This mini docu-series will focus on the modern workplace and the challenges and opportunities that come with it.

Throughout Working: What We Do All Day, former President Barack Obama will serve as a thoughtful and engaging interviewer. He will be seen asking insightful questions and offering his own perspectives on work and the modern workplace. The series is a testament to the power of storytelling, and it offers valuable insights into the diverse experiences and perspectives of people from all walks of life.

According to Netflix, the series was inspired by Studs Terkel's 1974 nonfiction work of the same name. Netflix states that in the series, Obama "applies the spirit of Terkel's book" to modern times as focuses on workers in three industries. The industries are - home care, tech and hospitality, and shares.

It adds:

"[He] shares the experiences of distinct groups of people representing a breadth of experiences therein."

What to expect from a docu-series hosted by Barak Obama?

Working: What We Do All Day delves into the lives of various types of workers, including service employees, and middle-class workers. It looks at the lives of those who find it difficult to keep up with the increasing cost of living, managers, and knowledge workers who have the privilege of exploring more meaningful work.

The series also features company heads whose decisions can have a significant impact on the lives of millions of people. With Barack Obama as the host, the show aims to explore the meaning of having a "good" job in today's world.

Barak Obama (Image via Netflix)

It provides an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities that people face in their careers, and how technology, globalization, and other factors are shaping the modern workplace. Obama serves as a thoughtful guide and provides context and commentary on the issues and themes explored in each episode. He also draws on his own experiences as a former president and community organizer.

Working: What We Do All Day highlights the struggles of service employees and middle-class workers who are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. It also explores the experiences of managers and knowledge workers who have the luxury of exploring more meaningful work, and the impact that their decisions can have on the lives of others.

The Netflix show also examines the importance of empathy, collaboration, and creativity in the workplace, and offers valuable lessons for anyone seeking to build a successful career in the 21st century.

Watch Barak Obama's docu-series Working: What We Do All Day on May 17, 2023, at 3 am ET only on Netflix.

