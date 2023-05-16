Who are Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan? Meet new GMA 3 co-hosts after Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit

GMA3: What You Need to Know (GMA 3) is a daytime news program broadcast, which was previously hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. However, the show has been in the headlines for over two months now, for the alleged affair between its previous hosts. While Amy and T.J. stepped down from their role as co-hosts, GMA 3 recently found its new hosts - Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They would be hosting the show alongside Jennifer Ashton.

There were rumors that Robach and Holmes who were in separate marriages had been having an affair. Their alleged relationship was finally ousted when 65 intimate photos of the pair were published in the Daily Mail. Following the rumors, ABC decided against benching the co-hosts, but after an investigation, it was announced that they would depart the program.

The controversy surrounding the pair has only escalated in the months following their exit. They have been under heavy scrutiny by the public for taking their friendship too far and having cheated on their spouses.

The couple has reportedly broken up and filed for divorce from their spouses. They also deactivated their Instagram accounts for the majority of the past year.

The new GMA 3 co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will host the show with Jennifer Ashton

Eva Pilgrim is a South Korean-American anchor who, before being a co-host on GMA 3, had worked at the GMA Weekend anchor desk for over five years. She bid a tearful goodbye to her coworkers as they all gave a farewell to her on the live taping of the GMA Weekend show.

Her colleagues and friends all came together to give various speeches, about how Pilgrim had inspired them and how they wish her the best of luck. Her former co-anchor Janai Norman said:

"You have worked so hard. I remember in 2016 sitting as a reporter in Orlando watching you on this particular Saturday on World News, and for so many people you were the goal… this promotion is so richly deserved."

The anchor was also surprised by video packages from her mom, husband, and daughter, which made her quite emotional. However, after the surprises were over and everybody had said their goodbyes, Eva quipped:

"We have been family, we survived the pandemic together and so many life experiences - and you are not rid of me, my office is still next to yours!"

Viewers of the show are excited to see her on the show, as she has already managed to create quite a huge fanbase. She has managed to garner huge support following her tearful goodbye on GMA Weekend.

Another new addition to the show is the talented DeMarco Morgan who will join Pilgrim as a co-host.

DeMarco Morgan is an American Broadcast journalist who co-anchors GMA 3, with Eva Pilgrim. Morgan had embarked on his journalism journey at a young age, as he earned his Master's Degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and interned at CBS Evening News while doing so.

He landed his first job after graduation at a CBS affiliate WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi. He has since continued on his journey, landing numerous jobs along the way. The anchor will now co-host GMA 3 with Eva Pilgrim and viewers can't wait to see both the new faces take over the show and bring a new perspective to it.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after GMA 3 exit?

Following their controversial exit from GMA 3, both Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not made any television appearances. However, they did reactivate their previously deactivated Instagram accounts.

The U.S. Sun reports that Amy Robach did not expect her relationship with T.J. Holmes to blow up into a scandal and feels like “collateral damage.” However, the pair is yet to publicly acknowledge the scandal.

Yahoo! Entertainment had also reported that the couple was photographed during their Mexico vacation in February 2023. They were seen sharing several PDA-filled moments by the pool and on the beach and so far, neither news personality has announced what’s next for their careers.

GMA 3, hosted by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, airs weekdays on ABC at 1 pm noon C/P.

