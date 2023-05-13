What happened to Ken Rosato? ABC 7 news anchor fired over hot mic moment

WABC announced on Friday, May 12, 2023, that ABC News anchor Ken Rosato was fired over an undisclosed comment. According to Raw Story, Rosato made an inappropriate comment before the show started, while the microphone was already on. An alleged ABC insider told Page 6 news that Rosato was fired immediately after the incident.

C.J. Blanda @blandaj5 I will never watch ABC News again. To fire Ken Rosato is criminal. He is the only Italian American on ABC/ I will go to PBS I will never watch ABC News again. To fire Ken Rosato is criminal. He is the only Italian American on ABC/ I will go to PBS

An ABC general manager reportedly sent emails on Friday, informing everyone that Ken Rosato had been dismissed. Rosato was best known for his involvement with Eyewitness News, as well as anchoring This Morning with Shirleen Allicot, Heather O’Rourke, and Sam Champion.

Rumors spread about Ken Rosato's 'inappropriate comment'

According to the Page 6 News, the ABC insider said that while he could not confirm what Rosato said in the hot mic moment, it may have been a racial slur. However, a representative for Rosato denied this.

Alexis Cardoza 🇵🇷 @_AlexisCardoza Ken Rosato from ABC has been fired Ken Rosato from ABC has been fired

The representative said that Ken Rosato being fired for any racial slur was "100% inaccurate and untrue." They added that Rosato had a "benchmark" of more than two decades of supporting all equality at WABC.

ABC refused to disclose any further information about Rosato's dismissal. They also refused to speak to publications. His colleagues were reportedly brought in one by one to discuss his dismissal.

The ABC insider said that the management refused to tell them the nature of Rosato's supposed comment. Soon after his dismissal was announced, Rosato's bio was erased from the company site.

Helena @Me_vs_2022 What did Ken Rosato say please? What did Ken Rosato say please?

Ken Rosato has not directly addressed his termination from ABC. He first began with the company in 2003, as a freelance reporter with Eyewitness News.

Recent terminations in American media

Ken Rosato's dismissal came at the heels of several other recent high-profile terminations in American media.

Nearly four months ago, ABC anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were fired. According to the Hollywood reporters, Holmes and Robach had been in an extra-marital relationship. They both left their spouses soon after the information went public.

k @my_hotsauce @SamChampion @RobinRoberts please someone spill the tea! We should all be told what Ken Rosato said that got him fired. Just like with the Amy and TJ scandal channel 7 will just pretend it’s not news and ignore it. @SamChampion @RobinRoberts please someone spill the tea! We should all be told what Ken Rosato said that got him fired. Just like with the Amy and TJ scandal channel 7 will just pretend it’s not news and ignore it.

After news of Holmes and Robach's affair became widespread, ABC conducted an internal investigation to assess if the relationship was in line with company policy.

An ABC spokesperson said that the decision for Robach and Holmes to leave the company was made after "several productive conversations." The conversations supposedly had discussions of the different options the two had. The spokesperson noted that the company recognizes Amy and TJ's talent and commitment to the company and were grateful for the work they did.

Another termination that shocked the public was that of Tucker Carlson, the controversial former Fox News host. Carlson was dismissed after facing accusations of misogyny. However, differing accounts exist regarding why Fox let Carlson go.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that the Fox executives discovered inflammatory messages in which Carlson criticized the management. Fox did not disclose the official reason as to why they fired Carlson. His termination was formally announced on April 24, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, ABC hasn't disclosed the nature of Rosato's comment that led to him being fired.

