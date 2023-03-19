Who is Alissa Carlson? CBS L.A.'s KCAL meteorologist sparks concern after fainting on live TV

American television channel CBS Los Angeles' weatherwoman, Alissa Carlson, sparked concern after she fainted on a live broadcast.

On March 18, Carlson's co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim had just passed over the segment to her, for her to deliver the 7 a.m. weather report when she collapsed.

Carlson suddenly appeared to turn white and leaned forward before losing consciousness and slumping to the desk before she could even begin her report.

As per the New York Post, her eyes were seen rolling to the back of her head as her head almost hit the table.

Initially, the co-anchors did not seem to notice, but after a few seconds, Mediana told the viewers they would go on a commercial break. As per TMZ, the show did not air the rest of the live segment.

Alissa Carlson has won four Emmys and a Mark Twain Award

Born in Northwest Illinois, Alissa Carlson is an Emmy-winning meteorologist who works as a freelancer at KCAL9 and CBS 2. She joined the two news channels in 2022 after previously contributing to KGET-TV where she worked as the chief meteorologist.

Carlson lived a farm life before becoming a journalist and used to watch severe storms and tornadoes with her father. Her mother was a journalist who encouraged her to read newspapers and watch the news daily. The weatherwoman developed a passion for journalism in high school and joined a local radio station as a part-time jockey.

She graduated with a degree in Journalism from Illinois State University. Alissa Carlson also earned a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. While in college, she worked in Moline, Illinois at WQAD, and became an overnight news anchor.

In 2010, The Associated Press presented her with the Mark Twain Award for Best Weathercast. She bagged the Best Weathercast in Bakersfield award from the Kern Press Club in 2009 and 2011.

From 2014 to 2018, she was awarded four back-to-back Emmy Awards for working at KGET News. Moreover, Alissa Carlson has taken part in several charity events like emceeing and has also assisted in raising money for Volunteer Center, Children’s Miracle Network, the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Gleaners, and SPCA.

Alissa Carlson shared a health update after the incident

Hours after Alissa Carlson fainted, she issued a health update on Facebook.

"Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes. I am going to be ok!"

This is not the first time that Alisson Carlson has experienced a health alert. In 2014, she revealed she had a miraculous recovery from a heart disease after being diagnosed with a leaky valve. She found out about the condition after she threw up at a broadcast.

The journalist then chose a healthier lifestyle along with her husband, Neil Schwartz, and they became parents to a daughter, Aris. Alissa Carlson was again admitted to the hospital after experiencing chest pains when the baby was only nine months old. At the time, she said:

"It comes back that the valve had actually started to repair itself. The stem cells from my baby had started to heal my heart."

As of writing, no other details regarding her recent fainting or medical condition have been revealed.

