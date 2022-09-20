Erick Adame photos controversy explained as NY1 meteorologist is fired over cam leak

Emmy nominated weatherman Erick Adame was terminated from his position at Spectrum News NY1 after inappropriate pictures of him were sent to his boss. The weatherman's pictures were reportedly also available on the internet.

After his termination, the meteorologist released a public statement apologizing for his actions. A lawsuit in relation to the pictures has also been brought forward following Adame’s release from his role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Erick Adame was fired from his job after images of him appeared on an adult cam website. The TV personality took to Instagram to “share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life.”

After being fired from his job, Erick Adame also filed a lawsuit with the Manhattan Supreme Court. Adame claims that the man who exposed him to his boss took pictures of him from the website without his permission.

Erick Adame addresses scandalous photos

The weatherman, who has been working for Spectrum News since 2007 claimed that his psychiatrist called his actions “compulsive behaviour.” He also revealed that he took part in the video cam website consensually with other men. Adame reiterated that he was not paid for his online activity.

In his lengthy statement, the journalist went on to apologize for his actions and told his followers that he is “openly gay” and “sex-positive.” He requested future employers not to judge him over his reckless decision and to take into account the “thousands of hours of television” he has featured in.

Erick added:

“One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.”

A source close to the journalist shared that Adame “believes and hopes he will work again.”

Erick Adame has filed a petition with the court, demanding that the website’s user who took his images must come out. The person behind the images used the names Sonal Prehonn, Tommysize 69, Funtimes99 and Landonboy227. Adame claimed in the documents that he intended to sue the person behind the images.

Lawrence Walters, a lawyer who works with the video cam website, told The Post:

“Our client’s policy is to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas and to provide relevant user data when legally required. Capturing and disseminating user content without consent violates our client’s Terms of Service and forum Rules which may result in a suspension or banning of the offending accounts.”

Everything to know about Erick Adame

The New York-native has been part of the city through and through. He joined the NY1 organization in 2017 after spending nearly 10 years in update New York. He famously covered the relief efforts that were brought into the city from other parts of the country when Hurricane Sandy came into being.

According to his official bio on the NY1 website, Adame enjoys discovering local breweries and spending time at home with his two cats. He also claims to love Broadway shows and wine on his official Instagram profile, where he has amassed 6,532 followers.

