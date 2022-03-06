Is Taron Egerton okay? Actor faints on stage during theatre performance

On Saturday, March 5, Kingsman star Taron Egerton fainted while performing live on stage during the first night of his West End play, Cock. The 32-year-old was at London's Ambassadors Theatre when he performed during the first preview of the drama.

Around the show's end, Egerton scared the audience when he collapsed while performing on stage. As per reports, one of his co-stars halted the performance as the safety curtains dropped whilst the actor was being treated.

Taron Egerton faints during Cock's preview, director says he's "absolutely fine"

All That Dazzles @ATDazzles Don't want to get anyone too worried about Taron Egerton. The situation is under control with atg and medical staff handling the situation brilliantly.

Biggest priority is that Taron feels OK.

After Egerton fainted on-stage during his performance as M, John's boyfriend, multiple tweets from the audience sent out live updates on the status of his health. A Twitter page called All That Dazzles, dedicated to plays and other content, shared multiple updates on the actor's condition. One of the tweets mentioned,



The tweet added that the situation was under control with the Ambassador Theatre Group's personnel attending to Egerton, along with a doctor from the audience. It mentioned that the biggest priority at the time was the actor's well-being.

After a 40-minute pause, director Marianne Elliott took to the stage to inform the audience that the actor was "absolutely fine." Later, Egerton's understudy Joel Harper-Jackson replaced him for the last segment of the play.

As of yet, it is not known if the Birkenhead native received further professional medical attention later. Similarly, the cause behind his collapse is also unknown. However, director Elliott's statement, it seems that the reason behind the actor fainting was not critical.

What did Egerton say about his collapse on-stage?

The actor took to his Instagram story to share an update on his health and addressed his collapse on Saturday. He wrote:

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I'm fine."

Taron Egerton's Instagram story (Image via taron.egerton/Instagram)

Taron Egerton also thanked Joel Harper-Jackson, who took over the former's part during the last segment of the play. The Rocketman star also promised to "be back with a vengeance" for his performance in Cock, on March 7. In the next story, the actor bobbed his head to a song, which further showcased that the actor felt fine after the unexpected event.

