Who is Eryn Marciano? All about Rob Marciano's wife as GMA meteorologist's spouse files for divorce after 11 years of marriage

Rob Marciano and Eryn Marciano are heading towards divorce. The court documents state that Eryn applied for divorce in June 2021, and a trial request was filed in May 2021.

While speaking to a news outlet, Rob said that the last few years have been difficult, and although he didn’t want this and tried to save their marriage, they are now divorcing, and Rob is currently focused on his kids.

Everything known about Rob Marciano’s wife

Eryn Marciano has been a successful real estate agent. She previously worked as a mortgage loan originator before understanding her passion for helping others find their dream homes.

She has traveled all around the US, met clients, and purchased and sold homes. Eryn is also an animal lover, and her Compass profile states that she and Rob have extended their support to the Best Friends Animal Society. They collaborated with a nonprofit organization to help animals find their forever homes and receive medical care.

Eryn does not have a Wikipedia page, due to which details related to her personal life are rarely available.

Rob and Eryn exchanged vows in 2010 and are the parents of two children, daughter Madelynn and son Mason. Although the reasons behind their separation remain unknown, the divorce case has been ongoing since May 2022.

Rob was also absent from Good Morning America in mid-2022 and revealed in an Instagram post that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time. Although he remained inactive on social media for that month, he retweeted a birthday message posted by the Best Friends Animal Society on Twitter for his birthday on June 25.

In brief, about Rob Marciano

Rob Marciano is a well-known meteorologist and journalist

Rob Marciano is currently working for ABC News. The journalist and meteorologist provides weekend forecasts for Good Morning America.

He gained recognition as a meteorologist, occasional reporter, and substitute anchor for CNN Worldwide at their Atlanta headquarters. He was also employed by Entertainment Tonight, where he was the co-anchor of the nightly 30-minute edition of the program alongside the 60-minute weekend edition.

Rob was first a chief meteorologist for KATU-TV and 750 KXL News Radio and worked as the morning and chief meteorologist for KPLC-TV from 1994 to 1997. He then joined as a weather anchor for WVIT Connecticut News 30.

He was announced as the new co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight in November 2012. He became a senior meteorologist for ABC News in July 2014. He then joined Good Morning America Weekend, providing the latest weather headlines throughout the week. He made his final appearance as the co-host of Entertainment Tonight in August 2014 and made his debut on GMA in September 2014.

