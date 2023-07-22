Which artists are on Barack Obama’s 2023 summer playlist? Songs explored as former president releases annual list of favorites

Former President Barack Obama is back with his summer playlist, featuring over 40 songs that showcase his diverse musical tastes. In a recent tweet, Obama shared his latest playlist - a mix of old and new tracks that cover a wide range of genres. From recent hits like Boygenius's Not Strong Enough to timeless classics like Tina and Ike Turner's River Deep – Mountain High, the playlist offers something for everyone.

Barack Obama @BarackObama Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p

Obama also included country singer Luke Combs' chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car, celebrating Chapman's historic achievement as the first Black woman to top Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

This tradition of releasing diverse playlists during summers, holidays, and workouts allows the former president to connect with the youth through the universal language of music.

Barack Obama's Summer 2023 Playlist has a mix of songs from different styles and times. With more than 40 plus entries, the playlist is perfect for an unforgettable summer.

Here is the full list of songs in Barack Obama's Summer 2023 Playlist:

J Hus and Drake: Who Told You

SZA: Snooze

Pretenders: I'll Stand By You

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro: Vampiros

Luke Combs: Fast Car

Tupac, Roger, & Dr. Dre: California Love

Leonard Cohen: Dance Me to the End of Love (Live)

Martha Reeves & the Vandellas: Nowhere to Run

Nobigdyl.: Parabolic!

Jorja Smith: Try Me

Burna Boy, 21 Savage: Sittin' on Top of the World

Janet Jackson: Got 'Til It's Gone

La Doña: Penas con Pan

The Bangles: Walk Like an Egyptian

The Beths: Watching the Credits

The War and Treaty: That's How Love Is Made

The Rolling Stones: Soul Survivor

Aretha Franklin: Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)

John Coltrane: Blue Train

Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj: Princess Diana

Toots and the Maytals: Funky Kingston

The Righteous Brothers: Unchained Melody

Golden Lady: Stevie Wonder

Jackson Browne: Doctor My Eyes

Ayra Starr: Sability

Boygenius: Not Strong Enough

Otis Redding: (Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay

Bob Dylan: Everything Is Broken

Ella Fitzgerald: Cry Me a River

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma: LA Bebe (Remix)

Money Man & Babyface Ray: Drums

Nas: The World Is Yours

Four Tops: Reach Out I'll Be There

Pearl Jam: Just Breathe

J'calm: Tempted

Kelela: Contact

Marvin Gaye: Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

Ike & Tina Turner: River Deep/Mountain High

Janelle Monáe: Only Have Eyes 42

Ashley McBride: The Devil I Know

Michael Kiwanuka: Love & Hat

Barack Obama started sharing his favorite playlists back in 2015, when he was the President of the United States. It has become a tradition since then. People eagerly looked forward to these playlists as they gave a glimpse into his personal tastes outside of politics.

Obama's playlists have always included songs from different music styles. This has sometimes extended to include international musicians like English singer-songwriter Adele and J Balvin from Colombia.

So far, only one Indian artist who has made it to Barack Obama's annual playlist of favorite music. This is Prateek Kuhad. Obama included Kuhad's song Cold/mess on his 2019 list, which helped the artist to get recognition on an international level.

By sharing his music choices, Obama connected with people on a personal level using the universal language of music. It made him seem more relatable and friendly, bridging the gap between the former President and the public. This tradition of sharing his favorite songs also highlighted his appreciation for music's diverse cultural influence worldwide.