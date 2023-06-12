WATCH: Former US President Donald Trump moved by rare gift of Joe DiMaggio's bat from the Nelk Boys

Donald Trump is and has always been a pretty big fan of baseball. He may not always enjoy how MLB seems to share political opinions with his nemeses (at least from his perspective), but the sport itself is always going to be special to him. He grew up watching and rooting for the New York Yankees and was a fan of their storied players.

When the Nelk Boys, who are a popular podcast/YouTube channel, had him on their show several weeks ago, they gave him a gift he'll not soon forget. They pulled out a game-used and preserved bat that was swung by the great Joe DiMaggio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They asked if he was familiar with DiMaggio, and the former United States President immediately shared the outfielder's iconic nickname Joltin' Joe. When they said they had a game-used bat for him, Trump was touched by the gesture:

"Oh, wow! Well, that's a big deal!"

Trump was moved by the fact that these podcasters, who have had him on their show before this, would give him such an iconic and undoubtedly expensive gift.

Could former President Donald Trump have played in the MLB?

Most former presidents, perhaps with the exception of Barrack Obama, are not athletes. They play golf casually, but they don't go out and play softball, basketball or other sports routinely.

Donald Trump golfs

However, back in the day, there was apparently a chance Donald Trump could have gone the MLB route. One of Trump's followers and a New York Times best-selling author believes that Trump's adoration for the Yankees could have drawn him to go for it.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA The Red Sox and Phillies were working tirelessly to add President Trump to their rosters. Maybe the Yankees could have convinced Trump to pursue a career in baseball.



Thankfully, God had bigger plans for the President.

Adams tweeted:

"The Red Sox and Phillies were working tirelessly to add President Trump to their rosters. Maybe the Yankees could have convinced Trump to pursue a career in baseball. Thankfully, God had bigger plans for the President."

Had the Yankees and not the Philadelphia Phillies or Boston Red Sox been in on the future president, his life may have turned out very differently. Had he gone down the MLB route, he may have never become the 45th president of the United States.

Poll : 0 votes