Donald Trump is from New York, which means he grew up around the New York Yankees. He's often considered a Yankees fan and used to tweet about them quite frequently. They're the most prominent sports franchise and the eventual 45th President knew them well.

One of Trump's followers and a New York Times best-selling author believes that Trump's fandom could have drawn him to join the team. Nick Wright says the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies were in on Trump, but if the Yankees had been, the future president's life would have been very different.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA



Thankfully, God had bigger plans for the President.

Wright tweeted:

"The Red Sox and Phillies were working tirelessly to add President Trump to their rosters. Maybe the Yankees could have convinced Trump to pursue a career in baseball. Thankfully, God had bigger plans for the President."

Trump would become one of the more successful businessmen in New York. He then became a reality television host before running for and winning the presidency in 2016.

Many of his most ardent supporters, including Wright, believe that he was a gift in the role of president and are hoping he runs and wins again next time. Had he joined the MLB, he likely never would have become the president.

Donald Trump refused to throw Yankees' first pitch

Donald Trump was a big fan of the Yankees, which may be why it was a disappointment that he didn't throw out the first pitch when he could have. The team wanted him to do it, but he declined.

Donald Trump declined a first pitch opportunity

On Twitter, he gave his reasoning:

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!"

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Trump never ended up throwing a first pitch for the Yankees and ended up in legal trouble and in other political things later. This prevented him from trying again to throw out a ceremonial pitch for any team.

