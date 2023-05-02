The New York Yankees continue to find new lows. Last night, they held a 2-0 lead going into the ninth with starting pitcher Domingo German rolling. He was pulled for the closer, who surrendered three runs and lost the game. It dropped them to 15-15 and dead last.

The fans have been disgruntled for a while. The team has struggled mightily as of late, mostly due to a serious lack of healthy players. Nevertheless, the team's construction and its front office have come into focus during this brutal streak.

One MLB analyst went on a brutal rant obliterating Brian Cashman and everyone involved in the front office.

From his perspective, this failure (and it is a total and abject failure) is solely on the shoulders of the men responsible for building this team. That would be Cashman and, to a lesser extent, Hal Steinbrenner.

There are a lot of frustrations with the team right now and the tensions are boiling over in the Bronx. Fans have united behind this rant as the Yankees' free fall and unbelievable spiral continues.

Donald Stewart @DStewart267 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Preach! Cashman's contempt of the fans is palpable with how he gaslights us about results. Hicks can disgrace the team with 0 recourse. This contempt framed this off-season. He said 'process over results, fans are spoiled,' then rolls it back with 47 infielders for Judge to carry @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Preach! Cashman's contempt of the fans is palpable with how he gaslights us about results. Hicks can disgrace the team with 0 recourse. This contempt framed this off-season. He said 'process over results, fans are spoiled,' then rolls it back with 47 infielders for Judge to carry https://t.co/kAMX1gnLEv

Steven M @StevenMToga @WFAN660

Hal is owner .. everything starts with him.



He has given autonomy to Cashman while also imposing a budget on him

He can't eat contracts

He can't add contracts

He's forced to bargin shop



USAwx @USAwx @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Amen. Been screaming about it for weeks. Only way this ends is with an empty stadium. Tonight is a good start. It's 1/3 full. @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Amen. Been screaming about it for weeks. Only way this ends is with an empty stadium. Tonight is a good start. It's 1/3 full.

jaylen W @jaylenw39127750 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney You’re 1000% Hal isn’t even close to who his dad was… Boone isn’t amd never was the manager for this team.. he don’t hold players accountable etc @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney You’re 1000% Hal isn’t even close to who his dad was… Boone isn’t amd never was the manager for this team.. he don’t hold players accountable etc https://t.co/aYXZUvtU93

algwiz @algwiz @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney i did not agree with George's moves many times but I at least knew he would do anything to make the Yankees a winner...i had hope...now i am hopeless with Hal and Brian in charge @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney i did not agree with George's moves many times but I at least knew he would do anything to make the Yankees a winner...i had hope...now i am hopeless with Hal and Brian in charge

Mike Gendreau @MikeGendreau4 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney No lies here. $288M on a roster where 5-9 would have a tough time making the A's roster is inexcusable. Boone is not without fault here. Year after year the guy doesn't seem to be able to get the most out of his players. @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney No lies here. $288M on a roster where 5-9 would have a tough time making the A's roster is inexcusable. Boone is not without fault here. Year after year the guy doesn't seem to be able to get the most out of his players.

Ismael Torres @IsmaelT33166407 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney I agree 1000% … that Hicks keeps playing and to add to ur rant , that Boone pinch hit him in the 9th inning tells u everything about this team, the managers, and Cashman. What has Cashman won, those winners weren’t his teams. Hal relies on Cashman blindly… @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney I agree 1000% … that Hicks keeps playing and to add to ur rant , that Boone pinch hit him in the 9th inning tells u everything about this team, the managers, and Cashman. What has Cashman won, those winners weren’t his teams. Hal relies on Cashman blindly…

Sam @yorkville89 @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney We need more of this from the Ny media. Well done @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney We need more of this from the Ny media. Well done

dabus36 @TwardyMike @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Been a Yankees fan since 1976. They should be ashamed of themselves allowing the Ray's and Baltimore to be better than them. I see no enthusiasm or hustle. I am tired of hearing its not the Yankee way to show enthusiasm The 80's teams lost but at least they tried. & Hicks Omg @WFAN660 @BrandonTierney Been a Yankees fan since 1976. They should be ashamed of themselves allowing the Ray's and Baltimore to be better than them. I see no enthusiasm or hustle. I am tired of hearing its not the Yankee way to show enthusiasm The 80's teams lost but at least they tried. & Hicks Omg

Things have hit an admittedly shocking low for the Yankees. Their fans, who believe anything short of a dominating World Series victory after 110 wins in the regular season, are beyond upset.

Why New York Yankees fans should breathe for a second

New York Yankees fans, analysts and more are understandably frustrated with the abysmal start and the inexplicable and inexcusable loss to the Cleveland Guardians last night. However, it's not time to call for people's jobs or panic entirely.

Have the New York Yankees bottomed out?

Things are not good, but they will get better. This team is missing four offensive starters, including last year's MVP. They're missing two starting pitchers and a host of relievers. Those players will return.

Injuries are a part of the game, but when the backups for these players have negative or miniscule fWAR with no real production, it's hard to beat anyone.

Blame the lack of depth on the Yankees' poor start as that's fine and valid. But the team as its constructed has not been able to play. When it does and if they fail, then some criticism can be levied at Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner and company.

