The New York Yankees continue to find new lows. Last night, they held a 2-0 lead going into the ninth with starting pitcher Domingo German rolling. He was pulled for the closer, who surrendered three runs and lost the game. It dropped them to 15-15 and dead last.
The fans have been disgruntled for a while. The team has struggled mightily as of late, mostly due to a serious lack of healthy players. Nevertheless, the team's construction and its front office have come into focus during this brutal streak.
One MLB analyst went on a brutal rant obliterating Brian Cashman and everyone involved in the front office.
From his perspective, this failure (and it is a total and abject failure) is solely on the shoulders of the men responsible for building this team. That would be Cashman and, to a lesser extent, Hal Steinbrenner.
There are a lot of frustrations with the team right now and the tensions are boiling over in the Bronx. Fans have united behind this rant as the Yankees' free fall and unbelievable spiral continues.
Things have hit an admittedly shocking low for the Yankees. Their fans, who believe anything short of a dominating World Series victory after 110 wins in the regular season, are beyond upset.
Why New York Yankees fans should breathe for a second
New York Yankees fans, analysts and more are understandably frustrated with the abysmal start and the inexplicable and inexcusable loss to the Cleveland Guardians last night. However, it's not time to call for people's jobs or panic entirely.
Things are not good, but they will get better. This team is missing four offensive starters, including last year's MVP. They're missing two starting pitchers and a host of relievers. Those players will return.
Injuries are a part of the game, but when the backups for these players have negative or miniscule fWAR with no real production, it's hard to beat anyone.
Blame the lack of depth on the Yankees' poor start as that's fine and valid. But the team as its constructed has not been able to play. When it does and if they fail, then some criticism can be levied at Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner and company.