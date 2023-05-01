The New York Yankees are tied for last place in the American League East after a painful 15-14 start. They've lost quite a few games recently as their offense has sputtered and injuries mount.

This is not what anyone expected coming into the season and it's not the kind of start Yankees fans and followers expect regardless of the situation. The fanbase expects to win it all every single year and a 15-14 start is not going to get that done.

One MLB radio host is thoroughly displeased with the team from top to bottom. Gregg Giannotti, also known affectionately as Gio on the Boomer and Gio radio show with Boomer Esiason, has been calling for Brian Cashman's job for years, but is especially upset now.

Gio says the Yankees seemed satisfied with this yearly philosophy:

Gio said via Audacy:

“The fabric of this team is flawed and injured, and doesn’t show up in big spots. It’s the same story, and they seem to be satisfied with that type of finish every single year. Get into the playoffs, get beat by a better team, and never improve yourself enough to be the better team the next year. Brian Cashman signed a big contract last offseason. So that’s not gonna change.”

From his perspective, winning 99 games and reaching the ALCS and adding an ace in Carlos Rodon is not enough. This seems to be a familiar refrain amongst the New York Yankees fan base, too.

Why are the New York Yankees struggling?

Despite what many fans or analysts might be inclined to think, the New York Yankees' poor record is not exactly the fault of Brian Cashman or Aaron Boone, the two most popular scapegoats.

The team is currently missing four offensive starters, three starting pitchers and a host of relievers. Their backups haven't performed all that well. Oswald Peraza (63 wRC+), Franchy Cordero (52 wRC+), Willie Calhoun (48 wRC+), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (27 wRC+) and Aaron Hicks (13 wRC+) are all playing regular innings.

The New York Yankees are struggling

Those players being replaced with league average (100 wRC+) players would make a dramatic impact. As would replacing them with Aaron Judge (136 wRC+), Giancarlo Stanton (133 wRC+) and Harrison Bader.

Missing three starters is tough to deal with, too. Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino have yet to throw an inning this year and Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt have sputtered in their absence.

It's neither Cashman's or Boone's fault that the team, which is operating at about 50% health, is struggling. Players aren't playing well, either, but it's impossible to judge a team like this.

