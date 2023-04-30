Franchy Cordero is back. The New York Yankees have been struggling offensively, but they've had to deal with a lot of injuries and poor form from the stars. Cordero was red-hot to begin the season, but cooled off significantly. He was sent down to AAA recently, but has now been called back up.

Franchy Cordero is back.

The outfielder is forced back into action as the Yankees deal with even more injuries. Aaron Judge has a minor hip strain which might cost him a trip to the IL. The Yankees are waiting it out.

Jake Bauers came up to the major leagues and suffered an injury in his first inning of action. He crashed into the wall making a catch and Cordero will likely take his spot.

It's been an unfortunate run for the Yankees, highlighted by their unsuccessful use of minor leaguers and retreads in the lineup every single day.

The Yankees have dealt with an improbable number of injuries, especially in the outfield. Judge may or may not miss a chunk of time. Giancarlo Stanton will be on the IL for a while. Harrison Bader has yet to play this year.

To make matters worse, a few injuries in the infield (Josh Donaldson) have forced starting left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera up there and out of the outfield.

The Yankees are desperate for an offensive boost and perhaps Franchy Cordero can call upon some of the magic he had in the early season.

Franchy Cordero's magic ran out

Franchy Cordero's magical start to the season made the Yankees remember Matt Carpenter last year. The main difference is that Carpenter was good for a long time before an injury and Cordero went back to being a below-average player pretty quickly.



In this season, he's accumulated a 53 wRC+ (league average is 100) and a -0.3 fWAR. That includes his hot start. He's been a bad player and a negative contributor to the Yankees.

However, as of now, there aren't really any other options. The Yankees have exhausted a lot of their options and don't have anywhere else to turn other than right back to Cordero.

