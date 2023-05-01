The New York Yankees have faltered to start the MLB season. They're 15-14 and clinging to hope that they can turn things around. One of the biggest reasons they're struggling so much is the sheer amount of injuries. Many teams are missing players, but not many are missing the amount the Yankees are, nor the quality or importance of those on the team's IL right now.

RJ (Andujar RBW) @AndujarRBW Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Carlos Rodon

Luis Severino

Harrison Bader

Josh Donaldson

Frankie Montas

Jonathan Loáisiga

Tommy Kahnle

Lou Trivino

Jake Bauers

Ben Rortvedt

Scott Effross

Luis Gil



Unbelievable... Aaron JudgeGiancarlo StantonCarlos RodonLuis SeverinoHarrison BaderJosh DonaldsonFrankie MontasJonathan LoáisigaTommy KahnleLou TrivinoJake BauersBen RortvedtScott EffrossLuis GilUnbelievable...

One Twitter user listed all the injuries:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Carlos Rodon

Luis Severino

Harrison Bader

Josh Donaldson

Frankie Montas

Jonathan Loáisiga

Tommy Kahnle

Lou Trivino

Jake Bauers

Ben Rortvedt

Scott Effross

Luis Gil

There are a lot of key contributors on that list. Aaron Judge is the Yankees' best player and their leader. Giancarlo Stanton can hit any ball out of the stadium. Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are former Cy Young candidates.

Harrison Bader is one of the best center fielders in the game and just had a postseason for the ages offensively. Josh Donaldson is one of the best defensive third basemen. A few of the relievers, like Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross and Tommy Kahnle, are all high-leverage pitchers.

Fans frustrated with insane injuries suffered by New York Yankees

It's safe to say that this has led to a very frustrating experience for the New York Yankees fanbase, who took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the team.

longjohnfilbert @philu916 @AndujarRBW What is unbelievable about injury prone players getting injured again? People still feel the need to praise Cashman when he constantly trades for or signs injury prone players. @AndujarRBW What is unbelievable about injury prone players getting injured again? People still feel the need to praise Cashman when he constantly trades for or signs injury prone players.

Paul La Rosa @paullarosa @AndujarRBW Another problem: Yanks traded a lot of talent to get Benitendi, Effross, Gallo and Montas and have nothing right now to show for it and a lot of what they traded was pitching. So they lost something like 6-8 viable minor leaguers and have nothing in return. @AndujarRBW Another problem: Yanks traded a lot of talent to get Benitendi, Effross, Gallo and Montas and have nothing right now to show for it and a lot of what they traded was pitching. So they lost something like 6-8 viable minor leaguers and have nothing in return.

Jake 🇺🇸 @DominguezBetter @AndujarRBW Idk how you look at this and then expect the team to perform like the Rays rn @AndujarRBW Idk how you look at this and then expect the team to perform like the Rays rn

Lucas @puro18 @AndujarRBW Basically half the roster, we are basically one (God forbid) Cole injury away from punting on the season, trading who you can trade and retooling for next year. @AndujarRBW Basically half the roster, we are basically one (God forbid) Cole injury away from punting on the season, trading who you can trade and retooling for next year.

Jared Diskin @JDisk98 @AndujarRBW The entire training/medical staff needs to be overhauled. There must be some reason why EVERYBODY we acquire ALWAYS gets hurt. @AndujarRBW The entire training/medical staff needs to be overhauled. There must be some reason why EVERYBODY we acquire ALWAYS gets hurt.

Nick @NYYankeesguy @AndujarRBW Truly is unbelievable. It would be cool if they all come back and the Yankees go on a historic run to another championship, against all odds, them they make a movie about it. I won't hold my breath tho. @AndujarRBW Truly is unbelievable. It would be cool if they all come back and the Yankees go on a historic run to another championship, against all odds, them they make a movie about it. I won't hold my breath tho.

BeeDazzle @CrunchyJifFiend @AndujarRBW That list will get longer before it gets shorter, too @AndujarRBW That list will get longer before it gets shorter, too

The fans have had two reactions to this incredible news. Many fans turn to Brian Cashman and blame him for constructing a team that, in their eyes, was never able to succeed.

Injuries can't be predicted and many of these players had healthy seasons last year, but fans believe Cashman is to blame for players like Rodon, Bader, Stanton and others being hurt right now.

Harrison Bader is one of the New York Yankees' reinforcements

The other reaction is that this is a genuine reason why the team is 15-14 and struggling mightily.

With this many injuries to key players (four offensive starters, three starting pitchers and a host of relievers), it's impossible to play well and it's impossible to judge the team in this state. It's early, so there's time for them to get healthy and get better.

Poll : 0 votes