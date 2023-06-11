WATCH: David Ortiz surprises fellow MLB on FOX crew members Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter in hilarious London Series promotional video

The MLB London Series is coming in less than two weeks. On June 24 and 25, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will head over to London Stadium to play this season's second international series. The first was an all-out slugfest in Mexico City between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

Naturally, the series will be on national television. The Sunday night finale will of course be on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, but the Saturday game will be on FOX. They, as one can tell from this promotional video, are quite excited to be showing the game.

The rest of the MLB on FOX crew, which includes Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, showed up to David Ortiz's house to get going to the game. After waiting and waiting with no answer at the doorbell, "Big Papi" finally showed up- decked in full regalia.

Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox legend, was dressed up in British fashion as he prepares to talk about the London Series. This advertisement specified that their coverage, which likely features Ortiz in his getup, begins at noon on June 24.

This will also be Derek Jeter's first game as a member of the FOX crew. He signed on a while ago but has not yet appeared on a broadcast. This will be his first showing ahead of becoming a more regular member of the crew next season.

MLB London Series could be key

Aside from potentially being a spectacle of a pregame show, the MLB London Series will be one to watch. It features two division rivals battling it out in a foreign country.

The MLB London Series features two rivals

Additionally, those two clubs will more than likely both be in need of a sweep. Right now, they're in last and fourth place in the NL Central. The reigning champion Cardinals are seven games out of first and the Cubs are 5.5 games back.

That's not an insurmountable deficit, so this series could play a key role. Either the Cardinals will pull closer and potentially surpass the Cubs in the standings, or Chicago will bury them even further and ascend up the ladder just a little bit.

