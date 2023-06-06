Aaron Judge's unreal catch has everyone talking. After the New York Yankees legend slammed through the right field wall to rob J.D. Martinez of a sure-fire RBI double (that would have trimmed the Yankee lead to one run), comparisons were instantly made. The question of where the catch ranked in all-time Yankee plays was posed.

One MLB analyst offered a bold take regarding this catch's place in Yankee lore. Derek Jeter's iconic run into the stands to catch a foul ball stands today as one of the best ever, but according to Evan Roberts, Judge's is superior.

He said on WFAN via Audacy:

“Who is the Yankee bar for the last 30 years? It’s Derek Jeter. Also, who is the last Yankee captain before Aaron Judge? That catch, nineteen years later, everybody knows about it. nobody has to go on YouTube to see it. everybody knows it…This one is better.”

He believes the comparisons are inevitable, but didn't shy away from making one himself. His co-host Chris McMonigle echoed that sentiment:

"They’re both running full speed. Knowing they’re gonna put themselves in danger.”

Craig Carton, however, refuted the idea of comparisons:

“It’s so stupid. 'The Aaron Judge catch was better than the Jeter catch.’ Who cares? It’s everything wrong with sports media today, where everything has to be compared to something 20 years earlier.”

Here's the Jeter catch from 19 years ago for reference.

Derek Jeter's catch vs. Aaron Judge's robbery

Derek Jeter ranged out of shortstop to catch a foul ball and his momentum carried him into the stands. He was able to make the catch but unable to stop before toppling directly into a group of fans.

He, like Judge, had taken off in a full sprint to make the play. Whereas Jeter caught a foul ball and landed in the stands, Judge robbed a double and saved a run before quite literally crashing through the fence.

Aaron Judge wowed with his defense

It may have cost Judge more as he missed the series finale and is undergoing tests on an injured toe. He may require an IL stint in the wake of the stunning grab.

