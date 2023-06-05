Is Aaron Judge injured? Yankee captain's availability and probable recovery time period after daring catch

Is Aaron Judge injured? The New York Yankees slugger and MVP candidate crashed into the wall at Dodger Stadium to make an unbelievable catch to save the game, but may have hurt himself in the process.

Judge remained in the game after that but said it was sore after the game. He was held out of the finale on Sunday night and is supposed to get testing done today in New York, while the team has a day off.

Gary Phillips @GaryHPhillips



Boone said he hopes the Aaron Boone doesn't think Aaron Judge's "pretty sore" right foot is an IL situation at this point. #Yankees will monitor him the next few days.Boone said he hopes the #Dodgers and MLB look at making that gate area safer. Boone specifically suggested padding the concrete step. Aaron Boone doesn't think Aaron Judge's "pretty sore" right foot is an IL situation at this point. #Yankees will monitor him the next few days.Boone said he hopes the #Dodgers and MLB look at making that gate area safer. Boone specifically suggested padding the concrete step.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's certainly an injury and it could be a broken toe. As of now, manager Aaron Boone doesn't know if Judge will require a second trip to the IL, but the testing will reveal the extent of the damage.

Aaron Judge not sure of injury status

Even Aaron Judge isn't certain of whether or not he'll miss any more time. He was asked about the injury and couldn't determine what he was experiencing.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Aaron Judge, when asked if he feels like he has a broken toe:



"It's tough to say, you know? I've never broken a toe, so we'll see. We'll see what the tests say. I don't want to throw anything out there just yet." Aaron Judge, when asked if he feels like he has a broken toe:"It's tough to say, you know? I've never broken a toe, so we'll see. We'll see what the tests say. I don't want to throw anything out there just yet."

He said:

"It's tough to say, you know? I've never broken a toe, so we'll see. We'll see what the tests say. I don't want to throw anything out there just yet."

Right now, everyone involved with the Yankees has been hesitant to confirm anything. That could mean an IL stint is on the way again, which is unfortunate for the red-hot Judge and the Yankees.

Is Aaron Judge injured?

However, given that he played the final portion of the game after making the catch, it's very possible that he's all right and that it truly is just sore. The tests will confirm this or deny it.

He very well could experience an Anthony Rizzo situation in which he misses a couple of games (including Sunday's win) and returns without going on the Injured List. Time will tell.

Poll : 0 votes