What happened to Anthony Rizzo? Yankees star sparks injury fear after unfortunate collision

The New York Yankees may be winning their game against the San Diego Padres, but they may have lost Anthony Rizzo. Fernando Tatis Jr was caught out too far off the bag after a strikeout and Kyle Higashioka fired it to Rizzo at first, who applied the tag to a non-sliding Tatis.

The collision injured the star first baseman, who is having a career year. He was shaken up after the play and appeared very upset with Tatis, shoving him out of the way as he stumbled forward.

Rizzo was removed from the game for recently acquired Greg Allen. This could be precautionary as the Yankees held an 8-3 lead in the sixth at that point, but it could be a serious injury.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Rizzo appeared to be in a lot of pain after getting tangled up with Fernando Tatis Jr. on this strike em out throw em out double play Anthony Rizzo appeared to be in a lot of pain after getting tangled up with Fernando Tatis Jr. on this strike em out throw em out double play https://t.co/dHpj8kh2e0

Tatis, who has an unfortunate reputation following him, was blamed by the Yankees fan base and MLB fans at large. Some believed this wasn't dirty, but most are unhappy with the play in general.

Mike @MikeJJR02 @TalkinBaseball_ It wasn’t intentional at all but Tatis gotta slide there, 2 things can be right @TalkinBaseball_ It wasn’t intentional at all but Tatis gotta slide there, 2 things can be right

Aj @ajt461 @TalkinBaseball_ Should be ruled out automatically for colliding. Either slide or get off the field @TalkinBaseball_ Should be ruled out automatically for colliding. Either slide or get off the field

Dodgers @gavinluxfan @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis is a dirty player man it’s so gross @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis is a dirty player man it’s so gross

Dodger Hugie (Miguel Vergas) @DodgerHugie This is personal now. Anthony is my brother in law @TalkinBaseball_ The cheater CLEARLY did this intentionallyThis is personal now. Anthony is my brother in law @TalkinBaseball_ The cheater CLEARLY did this intentionally 😞 This is personal now. Anthony is my brother in law

LIVGolfLou @LIVGolfLou @TalkinBaseball_ Jerkoff Tatis not sliding into the bag. @TalkinBaseball_ Jerkoff Tatis not sliding into the bag.

Testleads - #RepBX @Testleads007 @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis is a dirty player who deserves to be kicked out of the league!!! @TalkinBaseball_ Tatis is a dirty player who deserves to be kicked out of the league!!!

While the idea that Tatis tried to injury Rizzo on purpose is far-fetched and the play that it occurred on was hardly controlled by the Padres star, there is frustration in Yankee land over the injury.

Rizzo is diagnosed with a vague neck injury at this point via the Yankees Twitter:

"Anthony Rizzo left today's game for precautionary reasons after injuring his neck in the collision at first base."

They key word here is precautionary. Nevertheless, the Yankees fan base, who already disliked Tatis, has more reason to be upset with the controversial shortstop over his role in the play.

Yankees survive Anthony Rizzo scare to win series

Despite losing their star first baseman to injury and seeing a lackluster effort on defense and from the ace Gerrit Cole, the Yankees emerged victorious to win the series.

Anthony Rizzo left the game

They scored seven in a row in the third inning and never looked back, securing a victory to move up the AL East standings.

