The New York Yankees are embroiled in a tight rubber match with the San Diego Padres. After walking off San Diego last night, the Yankees were looking to ace Gerrit Cole to get them the series win. Early on, Cole was tagged for three runs, but two of them came on the back of one of the worst defensive plays in recent memory.

After a walk and a steal, Jose Azocar, who is only playing for an injured Juan Soto, singled to center. Defensive wizard Harrison Bader came up throwing and sailed the ball well over Kyle Higashioka's head at home plate, resulting in one run scored.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Yankees might have just displayed the worst defense you will see in MLB all year The Yankees might have just displayed the worst defense you will see in MLB all year https://t.co/k4mEblEPgN

Higashioka rushed to get the ball and saw that Azocar, who'd taken second on the throw, was heading for third. He gathered and had time to potentially end the play and inning there, but he sailed his throw into left field.

Azocar scored on a single to center thanks to two of the worst throws any two players have made all year long.

It was horrendous defense, so much so that MLB fans united around how bad it was. They were shocked that major leaguers could botch plays like this.

The Yankees were tied 1-1 before that. With their ace on the mound opposite Yu Darvish, it was not an ideal time to play the worst defense of the season.

New York Yankees bounce back after abysmal defense

That play forced the New York Yankees into their second deficit of the night. They trailed 1-0 and then 3-1, but they more than bounced back. In the bottom of the third, they scored seven runs.

Kyle Higashioka made up for his mistake by leading off with a double. He scored on a single by Anthony Volpe, who was followed by a single for Gleyber Torres. Aaron Judge knocked in the tying run on another single.

The New York Yankees bounced back

Anthony Rizzo gave them the lead on a single, and Harrison Bader extended the advantage on a fielder's choice. Willie Calhoun doubled him in and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled him home.

To cap it all off, Higashioka doubled again and pushed the lead to 8-3. Cole again ran into some hiccups, surrendering three runs in the 7th, but the Yankees lead 8-6 in the 8th innings and are on their way to a victory.

