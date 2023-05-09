Fact Check: Did Hannah Jeter have a surrogate pregnancy for daughter River? Exploring her childbirth after hysterectomy

Did Hannah Jeter have a surrogate pregnancy for her third daughter? The New York Yankees' legend's wife had pregnancy issues with her first two children, Bella Raine and Story Grey. That led her to have to get a hysterectomy.

The procedure is defined as:

"Hysterectomy is the partial or total surgical removal of the uterus. It may also involve removal of the cervix, ovaries, Fallopian tubes, and other surrounding structures. Partial hysterectomies allow for hormone regulation while total hysterectomies do not."

Jeter almost died from her first birth and had to have a C-Section performed at 31 weeks, which is a good bit premature for a baby. She then had the hysterectomy which was designed to keep her from getting pregnant.

However, it is not confirmed that she then had a surrogate. This is the most likely outcome if the hysterectomy did in fact remove her uterus, but it's not confirmed. Their third child, River, was born successfully as was their fourth most recently.

Hannah Jeter and her husband have four children

The couple, despite featuring a Hall of Fame baseball player, remain pretty private, so it cannot be discerned whether or not the latter two of their four children were born via surrogate or not. Given the health complications she experienced, it is a safe guess.

Hannah Jeter had a hysterectomy

Hannah Jeter is mother to Bella, Story, River and now Kaius Green, who was born just yesterday. She is just 33 years old at the time, whereas the retired shortstop is 48.

