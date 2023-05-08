Fact Check: Did Hannah Jeter get a hysterectomy? Yankee legend's wife's pregnancy complications examined

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter experienced pregnancy complications with her first two children (Bella Raine and Story Grey) and subsequently, had to get an emergency hysterectomy after the birth of her second daughter in 2019.

The couple's third daughter, River Rose was born in December 2021. Recently, Derek and Hannah welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Kaius Green. The little munchkin arrived on May 5, lighting up the Jeters' home.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!" - Derek Jeter

As per Cleveland Clinic:

"A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes your uterus. After surgery, a woman can't become pregnant and no longer menstruate."

So, how exactly, Mrs. Jeter ended up giving birth to their third and fourth child?

Well, once a woman undergoes the process of hysterectomy, she cannot get pregnant. If the lady wants babies, she can opt for surrogacy.

As per Wikipedia:

"Surrogacy is an arrangement, often supported by a legal agreement, whereby a woman agrees to delivery/labour on behalf of another couple or person, who will become the child's parent after birth."

However, there are no confirmed reports from the Jeter family regarding the method used to welcome their last two babies.

After Jeter posted the news on his Twitter, MLB fans rushed into the comments section to congratulate the former shortstop.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter have a large age gap

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter pose during the retirement ceremony of Jeter's jersey #2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Yankees former shortstop Derek Jeter who tied the knot with former Sports Illustrated supermodel Hannah Jeter in 2016 shares a large age gap with his wife. Currently, Hannah is 33 years old while Derek is 49.

The pair's age gap has raised eyebrows time and again.

While society may have certain expectations when it comes to Derek and Hannah's age difference, there's no denying the fact that the celebrity couple is still going strong even after seven years of their marriage.

