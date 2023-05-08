Kaius Green Jeter: Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Announces birth of son with wife Hannah

Derek Jeter has just welcomed his fourth child to the world and his first son. He and his wife Hannah now have four kids thanks to the recent birth of their son this morning. His name is Kaius Green Jeter.

Sandy @NYYSandy DEREK JETER HAD A BABY BOY ?! DEREK JETER HAD A BABY BOY ?!

He is now sibling to Bella, Story and River Jeter. This was surprising news because most of the world did not know that the former New York Yankees legend's wife was even pregnant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter welcomes son named Kaius Green

Despite being an MLB Hall of Famer, Jeter and his wife are pretty private and kept the pregnancy a secret until it was announced that she had given birth successfully this morning.

The birth was announced via Instagram. The captain tagged his wife in the post as well.

Derek Jeter welcomed a new son to the world

Jeter has been a World Series winner, a Hall of Fame baseball player and the leader of the most iconic franchise in sports, but he has called being a father the most gratifying thing he's ever done.

Now, he has a son named Kaius Green to share that with. Perhaps his son is destined to follow in the iconic shortstop's footsteps.

Poll : 0 votes