"New meme unlocked": SZA marine biology story sparks hilarious reaction from Adele at Grammys 2023 

Adele left the internet in a frenzy after her reaction to SZA being introduced at the Grammys went viral. As Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded event, the Easy On Me singer seemed to have learnt much about her fellow singer. Her reaction to SZA being knowledgeable in marine biology was quick to become a meme.

Netizen reacts to Adele's response to SZA's introduction (Image via Twitter)

During the ceremony, Trevor Noah introduced SZA who was presenting one of the awards. Speaking about SZA, the comedian announced:

“This is a woman who almost became a marine biologist and if she had, there would be no theme song for killing your ex. Please welcome SZA.”

Adele was perfectly captured in the background, appearing shocked by Trevor Noah’s announcement. She was initially confused to learn that one of her colleagues keenly participated in academia. After SZA’s name was announced, she looked stunned by the introduction.

🕊 @holynoapostle Adele is so unintentionally funny. She was so confused by SZA’s intro #grammys Adele is so unintentionally funny. She was so confused by SZA’s intro #grammys. https://t.co/n9OPAmRF5j

“NOT ADELE BEING SO CONFUSED”: Netizens in a frenzy after catching the singer’s reaction

Internet users were floored after seeing the Rolling In The Deep singer’s reaction. A few reactions read:

glo 🪐💌 adele on feb 24 @itsmarshmelon same baby same adele’s reaction to szasame baby same adele’s reaction to sza 😭 same baby same

ally 🌷 @LEWHAMlLT adele’s live reaction to that information about sza has me CRYING adele’s live reaction to that information about sza has me CRYING

A🤍 @adelesgolden Adele’s face when they said sza Adele’s face when they said sza 😂

laur ʚїɞ BILLIVIA @intofolklaur adele trying to figure out who it is before they say sza adele trying to figure out who it is before they say sza https://t.co/2IkZbTOOrf

mao @rapperubyjane @holynoapostle I been laughing at this for minutes now @holynoapostle I been laughing at this for minutes now 😭

sos cam @hypnoswish adele gagged at sza i’m crying adele gagged at sza i’m crying https://t.co/hMJJ40jhcR

alex @userctrI now adele scared of sza now adele scared of sza 😭 https://t.co/19jBDNIbR0

After Trevor Noah’s introduction, the Snooze singer appeared onstage in a black Mugler dress.

Controversy surrounding SZA’s marine biology degree explored

Last year, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe was accused of lying about her personal information, including her degree. In a eyebrow-raising Twitter thread, a netizen detailed everything they believed the singer was lying about. In the same, the netizen claimed that the musician was lying about not liking cakes or pies, her freckles, her age and that she did not graduate with a marine biology degree.

cleon @dragonsnaydra wasn’t sza studying marine biology a lie wasn’t sza studying marine biology a lie 😭

In the past, the R&B singer has admitted to holding a marine biology degree “from an Ivy League school,” as per Ace Showbiz. Wikipedia also claims that the singer studied marine biology at Delaware State University until she dropped out.

No evidence of the singer holding the degree has been presented online. However, it is safe to say that she has some knowledge on the subject.

Meanwhile, during this year’s Grammy’s Adele also made headlines after meeting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the first time ever. Trevor Noah kicked off the 65th Grammy Awards by revealing that he did his homework on the nominees. He went on to reveal that he was very much aware that the Woman Like Me singer had never met the wrestler turned actor.

He proceeded to introduce The Rock to Adele. The two greeted each other with a hug and a kiss, with him also joining her at her table.

Poll : 0 votes