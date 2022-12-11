How old was SZA in 2008? Drake's relationship explored as singer opens up about equation with rapper 

American singer and rapper SZA spoke about her relationship with Drake after the Canadian rapper was satirized in a skit on Saturday Night Live on December 3. She previously confirmed in a 2020 tweet that she dated Drake back in 2009 when she was 20 years old.

She was the musical guest for that SNL episode on December 3. In the skit, host Keke Palmer, alongside several other female SNL cast members like Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim, gathered to mock Drake's dating history.

They played the roles of Drake's exes and discussed his former flings as well as other women the rapper has mentioned in his songs over the years.

Sylvia @SylviaObell #SNL Nah this skit about Drake’s exes unionizing because they’re tired of being referenced in songs has me crying lmaooo Nah this skit about Drake’s exes unionizing because they’re tired of being referenced in songs has me crying lmaooo 😭😭😭 #SNL https://t.co/zdY8ikn09i

In an interview with Audacy on December 9, the singer spilled her thoughts on Drake after the SNL skit was released. She said:

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know?’ But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything.”

Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 @DrakeChart SZA on Drake:



“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird...anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.” SZA on Drake:“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird...anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.” https://t.co/561M4YMdtf

Drawing similarities between Drake and Regina George from Mean Girls, the 33-year-old singer told Audacy:

“I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

She did find humor in the Saturday Night Live sketch and insisted that she has a peaceful relationship with the rapper. The R&B star also shared that things have never been weird between them.

Drake's Mr. Right Now and SZA's confirmation tweet of them dating in the late 2000s

Drake, in his 2020 song Mr. Right Now, which also featured Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, mentioned his relationship with SZA in the lyrics. The song went:

“Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / Cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08”

SZA responded with a tweet and corrected the year specified in the song as she wrote:

“So It was actually 2009 lol.. In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered…lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

SZA @sza . So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝 So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 .

SZA clarified in another tweet right below that she did not want anyone to think she was underage while dating Drake, or that there was something "creepy" going on between them. It was a "completely innocent" affair and was a long time ago – SZA stated.

SZA @sza I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .

The singer was born in November 1989. So, in 2009, when she dated Drake, she would have been 20 years old, which is not underage. However, the lyrics mentioned the year 2008, which would have made her 19 years old if the two in fact dated that year.

In the December 9 interview, the SOS-rockstar mentioned Drake’s 2020 track Mr. Right Now, where the rapper included her name in the lyrics.

She commented:

“It didn’t come completely out of the blue when he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”

SZA dropped her comeback album SOS after nearly five long years on the same day her interview with Audacy was aired. While fans were extremely emotional about the release, the singer said in past interviews that SOS would be her last album, mentioning that she would retire from her music career after this.

Poll : 0 votes