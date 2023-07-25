Who was Tafari Campbell? Missing paddle boarder found dead near Barack Obama's home in Martha's Vineyard

On Monday, July 24, the body of 45-year-old Tafari Campbell was discovered near the property of former US President Barack Obama in Martha's Vineyard, Massachussetts. Tafari Campbell was best known as a personal chef for the Obama family.

A paddleboarding enthusiast, he disappeared after setting out from the Edgartown Great Pond on Sunday. Campbell's death remains under investigation.

Campbell, Obama's personal chef, tragically drowned in 8 feet of water after a paddleboarding accident according to authorities.



In a statement issued by Barack and Michelle Obama, they described Tafari Campbell as a dedicated chef who quickly became a part of their family.

The victim, who was a resident of Virginia, was reportedly a husband and father to twin boys. Barack and Michelle Obama were not near their Martha's Vineyard property at the time of his disappearance and subsequent death.

Tafari Campbell began his tenure at the White House under George Bush

According to Boston News, Tafari Campbell began his career as a restaurant owner in Virginia. Campbell's family described him as an avid cook who would often feed everyone at family events.

Eventually, he started his tenure as a White House personal chef under former President George Bush. In 2009, after Barack Obama became President, Campbell stayed on.

In the official statement released by Barack and Michelle Obama following Campbell's death, they discussed their decision to keep Campbell as their chef.

The statement read:

“When we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The statement added:

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

The White House Archives noted that the personal chef became recognised in 2011, when he helped invent the White House Honey Brown Ale.

He was also known for maintaining an Instagram account where he showcased his culinary skills, posting photos of various dishes.

Besides cooking, Campbell was also interested in numerous sports, including amateur golf and paddleboarding. His wife, Sherise, also owns a bakery and a catering service in the Virginia and Washington DC area. They had two sons named Xavier and Savin.

The death of Tafari Campbell

At the time of his passing, Tafari Campbell had been visiting Martha's Vineyard. At 7:45 pm on Sunday, officers received reports that there may have been a drowning incident. It is believed that Campbell began struggling soon after he entered the water. He was not wearing a life preserver at the time.

Over the course of two days, several helicopters and dive teams searched the area for any sign of the victim. At 10 am on Monday, a boat equipped with a side scan sonar retrieved the victim's body 100 feet from the shoreline. The exact cause of Campbell's death remains unconfirmed.