What happened to Melvin Guzman? Authorities identify swimmer found dead in Lake Michigan

Melvin Guzman, a 21-year-old resident of the 3200 block of N. Keating, Chicago, has been identified as the man who was recovered from Lake Michigan on Friday, July 21, 2023. An unresponsive Guzman was recovered from the North Avenue Beach on Friday evening by authorities. Fire officials performed CPR in a bid to resuscitate Guzman and, thereafter, rushed him to the nearby Northwestern Hospital.

Melvin Guzman was initially admitted as a patient in critical condition. Only a short while later, he was unfortunately declared dead at around 9:34 pm on July 21, 2023. The investigation into the incident is currently underway and is being conducted by the Chicago Police Department. No other information regarding Guzman’s death has currently been made available.

Melvin Guzman was swimming near a pylon before his death

As per witness reports cited by ABC7, Melvin Guzman was swimming near a pylon in Lake Michigan from North Avenue Beach. While he was swimming near the pylon, Guzman sank under water. The Chicago Fire Department was made aware of the potential drowning and rushed to the scene.

Divers with the Chicago Fire Department and the Marine Unit of the Chicago Police Department found Guzman at around 9 pm. As per reports from the Chicago Police Department, the victim had remained under water for about 15 minutes before divers found him.

While the recovered body had not initially been identified, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has finally confirmed the identity of the body as Guzman.

Meanwhile, the source that led authorities to search for Guzman is not yet clear. No further details have been made available regarding how the drowning occurred. However, a death investigation has been launched in order to determine the events surrounding the death by drowning.

Melvin Guzman’s drowning follows a string of drownings in Chicago

Since the end of 2022, multiple drownings have occurred in Chicago. On February 13, 2023, 23-years-old Anthony Rucker was reported missing. He was later found in the Chicago River, having lost his life only three days after he was reported missing. Similarly, a member of the US Navy, Seamus Gray was found dead due to drowning on April 19, 2023. This has led many to speculate that the drownings are the work of a serial killer.

Authorities, however, maintain that the series of drownings are not connected and the victims are unrelated. Melvin Guzman unfortunately joins the increasing list of drowning victims in Chicago.