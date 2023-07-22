Former FMT shipyard employee Willis Thomas Jr, a 31-year-old man from Harvey, was shot by authorities after they attempted to apprehend him for the death of two of his co-workers. The incident occurred at the FMT shipyard in West Bank on Monday, July 17, 2023.

At around 1 pm local time, Thomas Jr allegedly murdered two of his co-workers, Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20, as identified by the Jefferson parish Coroner’s office. He was a convicted felon prior to his employment with FMT.

After the shooting, the former FMT shipyard employee was picked up by his mother, who had no knowledge of the events, and driven home. However, the police observed Thomas Jr when he attempted to flee, and when pursued, they fired a handgun at the police. Following this, the police shot at Thomas Jr, after which the accused lost his life. The authorities have not yet released a motive for the murder.

Willis Thomas Jr's alleged killing of FMT shipyard has shaken the family of the deceased people

Dredre babb @DredreBabb Gunman opens fire at FMT Shipyard & Repairs in Harvey, Louisiana, killing 2 ex co-workers before being shot dead. Sheriff says he was recently fired at his job prior to the shooting.

Willis Thomas Jr worked at FMT shipyard after he served a sentence of one year and seven months with an additional five years of probation after being convicted of a robbery in 2017. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto, speculates that Thomas Jr returned to kill his former crewmates after being fired from his job. Explaining the work that the victims were engaged in and the possible reasons for the crime, he said:

“From what I understand they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type…But believe me, obviously the motive was to kill his former coworkers.”

As the shooting occurred, other workers at the FMT shipyard were put under lockdown. One worker told the news outlets that there was panic and screaming all around since the shooter had not been indetified, his location was unknown, and two workers had been killed already.

The deaths of the two victims of Thomas Jr have shocked the community and family members greatly. Responding to the death of her son, Marry Ann, the mother of Jakie James Brown, said:

“It just tore me down. It just hurts so bad”

👑Helen Casey👑 @HelenCasey1970 NEW: Gunman opens fire at FMT Shipyard & Repairs in Harvey, Louisiana, killing 2 ex co-workers before being shot dead.



A man suspected of fatally shooting two co-workers at a shipyard in Harvey was fatally shot by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon,

The families of the victims have said that both victims were good friends of each other. As per Wanda Boyd, Brown’s cousin:

“He loved to come to work. I’m so glad that he and Dustin went out together. They were best friends”

FMT also released a statement regarding the incident that occurred at the Shipyard, writing:

“A tragic shooting event occurred earlier this afternoon at the FMT Shipyard in Harvey, LA. The Company understands that the shooting involving one shooter and two victims occurred today among contract workers at the facility. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

As of now, it is not known why Willis Thomas Jr lost his job. The motive for the crime also remains a mystery.