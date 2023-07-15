What did Jaime Macedo do? Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Kentucky teacher in Catholic University

22-year-old man named Jaime Macedo from North Washington has been arrested for the alleged murder of Maxwell Emerson, a 25-year-old teacher. The incident occurred at Catholic University in Kentucky on July 5, 2023. Jamie Macedo is accused of shooting and killing Emerson. The accused was arrested on July 11, 2023, and has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Moreover, the suspect was flouting his probation at the time of the incident.

As per the police affidavit, the police were called to the crime scene at around 8:22 am local time in connection to the shooting. However, the victim died shortly after. As per court document, surveillance footage of the area reveals an altercation between the victim and the accused which resulted in the death of the victim. A police officer also shared that the footage depicts a robbery and shooting.

After being arrested, the accused was taken into custody and is being held without bond.

Jaime Macedo was allegedly attempting to rob his victim

The Oldham Era @TheOldhamEra UPDATE: The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) just released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting Max Emerson. MPD members arrested 22-year-old Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, of northwest D.C. He's charged with first-degree murder while armed, police say.

As per the description of the surveillance footage gleaned from court documents, the victim was facing Jaime Macedo with his hands raised to indicate the latter to not shoot. After a brief conversation, the accused attempted to snatch something from the accused. However, the victim tackled the accused to the ground, after which a short struggle ensued that resulted in Emerson remaining on the ground and the suspect running off.

As of the latest developments in the investigation, two witnesses could place the accused fleeting the scene. The authorities then publicized photos of the accused in hopes that he would be found. Macedo was apprehended as a result of a phone tip by an individual who recognized him from the photos.

However, Jaime Macedo has a history of criminal behaviour, including a conviction for carrying a pistol without license in 2019, burglary in 2021, and for engaging in a shootout with a neighbour in 2022.

Susan Tyler Witten @catfaninthevill 22 year old Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, was also arrested in 2022 on another gun-related charge, but it was eventually dismissed by the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

Presently, the accused has been convicted several times and released on probation. He has a history of violating the rules of probation, and was also on probation during the alleged murder. A lawsuit in January 2023 was filed to revoke his probation. It states:

"the defendant had many probation violations including missing office and home visits”

Jaime Macedo was apprehended in the culmination of a week-long criminal investigation and due to evidence including surveillance footage that is available. As per court documents, a ski mask was also found on the scene that matches with the DNA of the accused. He is being held due to his extensive criminal record in addition to the evidence available. As per court filings:

“the defendant ‘has displayed a blatant disregard to conditions set forth by the court"

Jaime Macedo had several prior convictions and probation violations before he allegedly shot the Kentucky teacher visiting the Catholic U campus repeatedly… DC man accused of killing DC man accused of killing teacher visiting Catholic U campus repeatedly violated probationJaime Macedo had several prior convictions and probation violations before he allegedly shot the Kentucky teacher visiting the Catholic U campus repeatedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The victim’s family expressed their relief at the news of Jaime Macedo’s arrest. According to his father in a phone call with Segraves:

"Our prayers have been answered…We're happy an arrest in the murder of our son has been made. Not only happy that he's off the street but that the community and DC is a little bit safer."

Jaime Macedo’s next court appearance is slated for July 20, 2023.