What happened to Paola Linares? Texas woman fatally shot in her car in suspected road-rage incident

A 37-year-old woman named Paola Linares, who was an immigrant from Guatemala, was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Hurst, Texas, on Monday night. The shooting took place at around 9 pm on Monday, July 10, 2023, while Paola and her husband Zane Jones were in their minivan. While Jones was driving, another van nearly collided with their minivan, which led to Jones fl*pping off the other driver.

However, according to Fox4, the driver of the other car was also doing the same to Jones but he also had a gun aimed at their car. The driver slowed down and when he came level with Jones' minivan, the driver shot through the latter's back left window, hitting Paola.

While Jones pulled the car over right after the shooting and contacted 911, by the time first responders arrived, it was too late for her. She was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth, Texas, where she died a little after 2 am. Police are still looking for the assailant and Jones has claimed that multiple people saw the person and has requested them to come forward.

Paola Linares recently got her license and green card

Describing the incident, Zane Jones said that he was driving to work at Kelly-Moore Paints. He told Fox 4 that the assailant's vehicle tail-gated him and while Jones had completed the pass and got into the right lane, the other car "started to zoom past" him.

"But then he leveled off when he got to me, and he like moved over, like pushing me but not touching me because I moved over too," Zane noted.

Zane added that while he did fl*p off the other driver, it was something Paola Linares often told him not to do. He said that while he thought that the other person was also fl*pping Jones off, he was holding a gun.

“He slowed down until we were about like that, and he shot through my back left window and hit my wife in the back of the head,” Zane stated.

The police are still working on identifying the assailant behind the death of Paola Linares. Her husband is desperate for his wife’s killer to be brought to justice. He noted that he needed the shooter to be caught, prosecuted, and in prison. Jones said that he needed the shooter to know that he didn't just fire a gun inside a car and that it was "the end."

"He killed someone who's not like anyone. He killed someone who fought so hard to be here, who loved my kids, that loved me, someone who's building a life and a career for herself. Someone who had nothing to do with anything. Someone who was a passenger of the person he was mad at. I want him to rot."

A GoFundme page has been organized to raise Paola Linares’s funeral expenses. It has raised $8,782 out of a stated target of $10,000 on the basis of 131 donations at the time of writing this article.

Paola had moved to the US from Guatemala only two years ago, and according to Fox 4, she made the decision to move so that she and Jones could be married. The two had been married for nearly a year and a half, and Paola had just received her license and green card, which she was very proud of.

As mentioned earlier, police are looking for anyone with details about the car or the driver who shot and killed Paola Linares.

