What did Daniel Barmak do? Suspect charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of Wintergreen police Officer

Daniel Barmak, a resident of Maryland, Virginia, has been arrested for the murder of Officer Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner II of the Wintergreen Police. Wagner was the first responder to an emergency phone call made to the Wintergreen Police Department on Friday, June 16, 2023. The call was placed by two men who were accompanying Barmak and were being assaulted by the latter. All three were staying on Arronwood Lane.

Officer Wagner, who was 31 years old, was the first to arrive at the scene, where he encountered Barmak in the woods. Next, a struggle between the two followed. As per the Virgina State Police, in the ensuing struggle, Barmak managed to take hold of Wagner’s department-issued firearm and fatally shoot him. The accused was also shot in the struggle, as per authorities.

The Wintergreen Police, alongside the Nelson County Sheriff’s office, apprehended Daniel Barmak and arrested him. He was then taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during his struggle with officer Wagner.

The two callers, who were allegedly being assaulted by Barmak, had fled the scene on foot after contacting the authorities. They were later identified as men who were both 23. They were transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Daniel Barmak has been charged with several offences including capital murder

Daniel Barmak has been charged with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two felony counts of malicious wounding. He is currently awaiting prosecution. Speaking regarding the case against the accused, the Nelsdon County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel L. Rutherford commented:

“The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney is working with the Virginia State Police during the ongoing criminal investigation”

Regarding the loss of life caused by Daniel Barmak, Rutherford added:

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Officer Wagner’s family, the Wintergreen Police Department, and Wintergreen community. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing a just and legal resolve to this case.”

The accused is currently detained at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional jail, awaiting prosecution. The investigation into Barmak is being conducted by the Appomattox Field Office of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. This is being done at the behest of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell.

Daniel Barmak’s victim’s family mourns his death

Officer Mark Christopher Wagner, who was shot and killed by Daniel Barmak, is survived by his grieving father, among others. A statement released by the Wintergreen Police Department on social media that quotes the victim’s father, says:

“His father, holding back tearful emotions, remarked that Chris was like Batman and was reminded of recently gifting him a Batarang to go with all the tools Chris carried on his belt..Chris Wagner, Wintergreen Police Officer ID #15, was and always will be a hero.”

An autopsy is scheduled to be carried on Officer Wagner’s body. Having initially joined as a gate attendant, he served with the Massachusetts Police Department for seven years. He became a police officer after graduating in May 2019 from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy.

