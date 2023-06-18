What happened to Sarah Forgany? Family provides health update post ICU admission

KENS 5 star Sarah Forgany's friends and co-anchors have recently updated her followers with the news that she is doing better now after being taken to the ICU earlier this month. Her friend Brad Mayhar disclosed the news of her discharge, explaining that Sarah's condition is getting better, and she is already communicating with her family.

Her colleague Deborah Knapp also shared a post on Facebook, where she thanked everyone for their prayers. Knapp revealed that Forgany, who is now out of the ICU, has already been moved to a regular hospital room. Another colleague of Sarah, Marvin Hurst, posted a picture on Facebook and shared:

"God's goodness be praised!! I want to thank him for the mileage on Sarah's journey of healing. While she remains hospitalized, my coworking sis is out of ICU. The Lord heard our prayers."

Hurst continued by saying that once she gets back home, she will be closer to returning to her chair at KENS 5.

Sarah Forgany was taken to the ICU at the beginning of June 2023

Sarah Forgany's recurrent health issues from the last few months have seen her being hospitalization a few times during the period. However, more recently, she had to be admitted to the ICU in the beginning of June 2023 as well.

Sarah's family shared a statement through her official Facebook page, writing that she suffered from some complications while recovering from her surgery on June 5, 2023. They informed her followers that they couldn't confirm anything on how long she would remain hospitalized. The statement ended by saying:

"She is in good spirits and keeping the faith, but we would sincerely appreciate all your prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery."

The comments section of the post was flooded with thousands of comments from her followers, who conveyed their best wishes for her speedy recovery. A few well-wishers assured her family that she will be fine as she is strong.

Sarah Forgany has been suffering from some health issues since March this year

Sarah Forgany was on a vacation to Italy in March 2023 when she had to be hospitalized in Venice due to some health problems. Sarah did not reveal any information about the specific nature of her health issues, but she kept her social media followers updated on her sudden hospitalization.

On March 10, 2023, Sarah shared that she has been hospitalized and posted a picture that featured a view from her hospital room. Following her hospitalization, she decided not to continue her vacation and returned to the U.S.

"I'm thankful for the Italian hospital & doctors who got me through some dark days but I'm so glad I was able to return to the U.S. asap to continue my treatment here."

Forgany shared another post on March 12 and stated that she is not out of the hospital yet. She shared that she was watching the Oscars 2023 and that it had been a long time since she watched the event live. The news anchor disclosed on March 17 that she had been discharged, but she wasn't certain when she would return to the chair on KENS 5.

Sarah Forgany came to KENS 5 in April 2010, before working at other news stations like KTRK, ABC13, News24Houston, and KLFY. She has been a recipient of four Associated Press awards.

Poll : 0 votes