Internet flooded with hilarious memes and comments over Julia Fox’s Oscars party look

Julia Fox made it into the Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 afterparty on Sunday night, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center, Beverly Hills. Fans were able to witness multiple dramatic moments when it came to the Oscars award ceremony, from Will Smith's slap to Ariana DeBose making history at the Oscars.
The afterparty was no less, and Julia Fox's dramatic ensemble may be something to start with. The star showed up with the usual dramatic black-eye makeup look with a twist on her all-black ensemble. The dress had two hands wrapped around the actress's neck. She complimented her look with a bag made with human hair.
Fans reaction to Julia Fox's Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty ensemble
Netizens came up with a number of hilarious memes for Fox's unique ensemble. The actress and model is known for her dramatic eye looks and her grotesque outfits, and for that, one fan pointed out how consistent meme making was when its about Julia Fox.
Many netizens also compared her look to different characters and themes. For eg., Nightman Cometh, Golbin, Star Wars, and a Monday.
Fans also incorporated the complicated history of Fox's relationship with Kanye West, especially because both Kim Kardashian and her were at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Additionally, there was a cross-meme with the award ceremony's highlight, Will Smith's slap as well.
Julia certainly made heads turn with her ensemble, be it hilarious, good, or bad publicity, she certainly made people talk.
Details about Julia Fox's Vanity Fair ensemble
The long black leather dress was made by Han Kjøbenhavn in collaboration with Naomi Gilon, and is called a "Grip" dress. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of leather gloves and a bag made with real hair, confirmed Julia Fox, in an interview with Vanity Fair. The bag was from Charlie Le Mindu's label.
Julia was certainly aware of the out-of-the-box aspects of her look. She said:
“Oh my god, I’m going to get roasted for this tomorrow. The comments are going to be ridiculous. But, you know what, I’m having fun and that’s all that matters”
The iconic makeup look was done by makeup artist Pat McGrath and the hairstylist for the event was Mellisa Brown Arevalo. The actress also credited her stylist Briana Andalore for the ensemble look in an Instagram post.