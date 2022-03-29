Internet flooded with hilarious memes and comments over Julia Fox’s Oscars party look

Julia Fox made it into the Vanity Fair Oscar 2022 afterparty on Sunday night, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center, Beverly Hills. Fans were able to witness multiple dramatic moments when it came to the Oscars award ceremony, from Will Smith's slap to Ariana DeBose making history at the Oscars.

The afterparty was no less, and Julia Fox's dramatic ensemble may be something to start with. The star showed up with the usual dramatic black-eye makeup look with a twist on her all-black ensemble. The dress had two hands wrapped around the actress's neck. She complimented her look with a bag made with human hair.

Fans reaction to Julia Fox's Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty ensemble

Netizens came up with a number of hilarious memes for Fox's unique ensemble. The actress and model is known for her dramatic eye looks and her grotesque outfits, and for that, one fan pointed out how consistent meme making was when its about Julia Fox.

internet baby @kirkpate no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox https://t.co/zvfTrfIcYJ

kayleigh hearn @ronchronchronch internet baby @kirkpate no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox https://t.co/zvfTrfIcYJ So much happened last night that Julia Fox went to the Oscars dressed like Gabriel from MALIGNANT and we all just moved on twitter.com/kirkpate/statu… So much happened last night that Julia Fox went to the Oscars dressed like Gabriel from MALIGNANT and we all just moved on twitter.com/kirkpate/statu…

Many netizens also compared her look to different characters and themes. For eg., Nightman Cometh, Golbin, Star Wars, and a Monday.

DJ DJ @hella_danielle Julia Fox’s Oscars look was actually just Nightman Cometh cosplay Julia Fox’s Oscars look was actually just Nightman Cometh cosplay https://t.co/IPUT1QnM76

CHAD: A Fallout 76 Podcast 🎙️ 600k listens/subs @fchadfallout76 Actress Julia Fox's look at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last night is basically a Monday.

...and also a purse made of human hair. Actress Julia Fox's look at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party last night is basically a Monday....and also a purse made of human hair. https://t.co/IkCvQVr0rm

juniper @meowmeowmeuw BREAKING: Julia Fox just went “goblin mode” on stage at the oscars BREAKING: Julia Fox just went “goblin mode” on stage at the oscars

cassie @icedpooI julia fox at the oscars after party: julia fox at the oscars after party: https://t.co/HwEDx4BJ4W

Jocelyn stands with 🇺🇦 @jossytweets Julia Fox tore up the rule book at this year's Oscar Red Carpet. Julia Fox tore up the rule book at this year's Oscar Red Carpet. https://t.co/S30LMCAXKY

Fuck Putin🌻🇺🇦 @alex_wham #oscars Julia fox is very much giving drunk Raccoon. Has anyone checked to see if she’s okay ? Yikes. #Oscar Julia fox is very much giving drunk Raccoon. Has anyone checked to see if she’s okay ? Yikes. #Oscar #oscars

𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐒 @JRMKROWN Why Julia fox look like black swan at the Oscar’s 🤨 Why Julia fox look like black swan at the Oscar’s 🤨

Arley McNeney (Cruthers) @Arley_McNeney I tried to compare the makeover that my kid gave me a few days ago to Julia Fox's look from the Oscars and oh no what have I done I tried to compare the makeover that my kid gave me a few days ago to Julia Fox's look from the Oscars and oh no what have I done https://t.co/NhhcG49eGq

Fans also incorporated the complicated history of Fox's relationship with Kanye West, especially because both Kim Kardashian and her were at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Additionally, there was a cross-meme with the award ceremony's highlight, Will Smith's slap as well.

tatiana tenreyro @tatianatenreyro internet baby @kirkpate no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox no one is making meme content with the consistency of julia fox https://t.co/zvfTrfIcYJ we all got so distracted by the slap that we failed to discuss that julia fox went to the oscars looking like she's being choked out twitter.com/kirkpate/statu… we all got so distracted by the slap that we failed to discuss that julia fox went to the oscars looking like she's being choked out twitter.com/kirkpate/statu…

Julia certainly made heads turn with her ensemble, be it hilarious, good, or bad publicity, she certainly made people talk.

Details about Julia Fox's Vanity Fair ensemble

The long black leather dress was made by Han Kjøbenhavn in collaboration with Naomi Gilon, and is called a "Grip" dress. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of leather gloves and a bag made with real hair, confirmed Julia Fox, in an interview with Vanity Fair. The bag was from Charlie Le Mindu's label.

Julia was certainly aware of the out-of-the-box aspects of her look. She said:

“Oh my god, I’m going to get roasted for this tomorrow. The comments are going to be ridiculous. But, you know what, I’m having fun and that’s all that matters”

The iconic makeup look was done by makeup artist Pat McGrath and the hairstylist for the event was Mellisa Brown Arevalo. The actress also credited her stylist Briana Andalore for the ensemble look in an Instagram post.

