Why was Icy Wyatt arrested? Netizens react as video of TikToker getting handcuffed goes viral

Wyatt Yeager, known as Icy Wyatt on TikTok, was arrested in March 2022 for allegedly assaulting a police officer as well as another person with a firearm. However, more than a year later, the body cam footage of the incident was recently posted on YouTube by EWU Bodycam on June 16, 2023, which quickly went viral.

Content Warning: The following video contains a sensitive display of violence, which might be disturbing for some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

The TikToker responded to the YouTube video and said that he was going to share the video on his own since his lawyer had acquired the footage. Icy seemed mad at EWU Bodycam for releasing the arrest video before he could as he added:

"But this YouTube channel here went ahead and edited all for you so you guys can go watch it like a damn movie."

Icy also claimed that people were saying the "nastiest" things without having knowledge about the "backstory." He said that his real fans already knew his side of the story. He then asked his followers to boost him on YouTube live stream and would try to get his haters to join the stream as well.

The arrest reported by outlets and Icy Wyatt's version of it

The now-24-year-old TikToker was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of battery on an officer.

As stated in the court documents, Icy was driving around erratically in Sunrise, Florida, on March 28, 2022, before he pulled over in the middle of the road. He was approached by two people from another car who asked Icy to move his vehicle as it was blocking the road.

They then drove off. However, the exchange supposedly ticked the TikToker off, and he tailed the other car to a nearby Chick-Fil-A parking lot, where both parties got out of their vehicles and a heated argument followed.

Jeremy Ostermeier @JeremyOst78 @IcyWyatt I like watching the video of you getting arrested for being a horrible human being. That was my favorite. The way you lie and demean others, while you expect to be treated with respect. The way you show how you're an entitled piece of work really shows off your true character. @IcyWyatt I like watching the video of you getting arrested for being a horrible human being. That was my favorite. The way you lie and demean others, while you expect to be treated with respect. The way you show how you're an entitled piece of work really shows off your true character.

The argument quickly escalated when Icy Wyatt pulled out a gun from his car’s glove box and brandished it at the two men. According to official reports, one of the two men turned around to go back to their car when the TikToker suddenly hit him with his firearm on the back of his head.

Icy Wyatt quickly fled the scene after the altercation but was later tracked down by the police with his tag information. He was then arrested but showed resistance and, in the process, kicked one of the officers in the thigh. He also went on to kick the cage bars inside the police vehicle. During the arrest, officers reported that Icy called one of the officers a “b*tch” and a “c*nt”.

The TikToker appeared in court the next day for a hearing and was later released on bond.

In the viral YouTube video, it was said that on March 28, 2022, police officers responded to several 911 calls about an alleged assault and bizarre driving in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Florida’s Sunrise.

One of the victims could be heard saying in the video that a guy got out of his car and “pistol-whipped” him with his gun. A witness also heard saying that there was a guy driving around in a pink Mercedes, and he almost hit a woman who was pushing a little stroller out of the shopping center and had kids accompanying her.

Another witness said that he also saw a guy in a pink Mercedes SUV who went across his car in a shirtless and shoeless state and started hitting the woman’s car. Icy Wyatt also made his own 911 call and reported an emergency. He complained in the call that he pulled over because someone tried to kill him in the car. He said that a truck came up and tried to cut him off.

SoapBox @RealSoapBox @IcyWyatt one of the most degenerate and entitled people I have seen if you are the average example of current IQ lvls then I fear we are DOOMED @IcyWyatt one of the most degenerate and entitled people I have seen if you are the average example of current IQ lvls then I fear we are DOOMED

Netizens vehemently criticize Icy Wyatt for his actions

Icy Wyatt was slammed and ridiculed by several people on the internet after his arrest video went viral.

lynchrocksrome @lynchrome #icywyatt Check out the poor innocent young Tiger King. Such a poor victim. Comedy gold this dude. Mom must be “proud” youtu.be/critXgkxrlE #icywyatt Check out the poor innocent young Tiger King. Such a poor victim. Comedy gold this dude. Mom must be “proud”youtu.be/critXgkxrlE

TJ Marsh @MajorRespect



youtu.be/critXgkxrlE The @tiktok_us star #icywyatt said he never done anything wrong before he was arrested and changed the story to make it seem like he was assaulted by the police and lets not forget he pistol whipped someone. Lets show the truth. The @tiktok_us star #icywyatt said he never done anything wrong before he was arrested and changed the story to make it seem like he was assaulted by the police and lets not forget he pistol whipped someone. Lets show the truth.youtu.be/critXgkxrlE

emma deorling @em_fux



you can't touch a LEO. when you do that, it's an assult on our public institutions. not cool. @IcyWyatt I just saw the video. no idea who you were until now. those cops were super chill and matter of fact. every cop there had a chill tone of voice. you got treated professionally.you can't touch a LEO. when you do that, it's an assult on our public institutions. not cool. @IcyWyatt I just saw the video. no idea who you were until now. those cops were super chill and matter of fact. every cop there had a chill tone of voice. you got treated professionally. you can't touch a LEO. when you do that, it's an assult on our public institutions. not cool.

Icy's version of what transpired

The TikToker shared his side of the story, which had discrepancies from what had been reported. He refuted all the news reports and claimed that those were false. Icy told his followers on TikTok:

"You guys, the rumors are not true. There will be several news stories coming out soon about what actually happened. The police were in many wrongs. And me and my girlfriend are perfectly fine."

In response to several tweets about the arrest, Icy Wyatt claimed that he was complying with the officers and that he did everything they asked him to do, but they beat him down to the ground nonetheless.

He also wrote on Twitter that the Sunrise County Police ambushed him in his neighborhood and held him at gunpoint. The TikToker denied assaulting the police officer and added that he was falsely charged with battery after the officer ripped his cell phone out of his hand.

Icy Wyatt is known on TikTok for sharing lifestyle content, lip-sync performances, etc. He often shares cooking videos, mukbangs, and blogs on YouTube, where he has over 28K subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes