Video shows convicted murderer Joseph Zieler attack his lawyer as he is sentenced to death

Joseph Zieler, 61, a convicted murderer was caught on camera attacking his lawyer in court. Zieler, who has been convicted for the murder of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter, has displayed similar aggression in the past, having insulted the mother of his victims and made indecent gestures at the court camera.

In May, Zieler was sentenced to death by a jury. 10 jurors voted for his conviction and the award of the death penalty, while two voted against it. Upon attacking his lawyer, Kevin Shirley, Zieler was immediately tackled to the ground by the court bailiffs and thereby restrained. He was removed from the court room shortly after.

Joseph Zieler was already in custody for assaulting his stepson before he was charged with double homicide

Joseph Zieler’s murder victims, Robin Cornell of 11 and her babysitter, Lisa Story of 32, were s*xually assaulted and tragically murdered. No convincing leads were found in the case until 2016, when advancements in DNA technology helped authorities identify Joseph Zieler as the culprit. Zieler has maintained his innocence in the murders throughout his trial and sentencing, and testified for himself in the trial.

Zieler’s lawyer, Kevin Shirley, has been working on the case for six years and has stated that he will continue to represent the accused until he is discharged for the appeal. Speaking regarding the assault he faced from his client, Shirley said in jest:

“I used to box…I’ve taken a lot better shots than that…I feel cheated. I didn’t get my counterpunch in”

Addressing the matter more seriously, he reportedly told Fox 4 News:

“It seemed like he didn’t want our conversation to be picked up by the microphones. So he waved me down and I bent over, and he struck me. The bailiffs were extremely quick to respond and eliminated any future threat.”

The mother of the Joseph Zieler's victims was present in court when he attacked Shirley. Speaking reagarding his sentencing, she told WINK:

“It ensures that he will never walk another free day of his life to inflict his torture…And he’s an evil man. I don’t even like to call him a man. He’s evil to the core. Because you watch this. There was not one shred ever of any remorse.”

Shirley was sentenced to death by Justice Robert J. Branning upon the recommendation of the jury. Since his sentence, an automatic appeal lies with the State Supreme Court. Shirley has stated that someone more experienced than him will take over the appeal proceedings as Joseph Zieler’s lawyer.

