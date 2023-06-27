Damon Mauk car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $12,000 in wake of tragedy

A fundraiser has been created on GoFundMe for Damon Mauk, a Lucas Cubs varsity wrestler who tragically died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 25, in Ohio. The fundraiser, which set its goal at $10,000, has been able to raise over $12,000 so far.

The fundraiser was created by Stephanie Angel to help render Damon’s family financial aid for his funeral and memorial expenses.

Fundraiser for Damon Mauk raises over $12,000 (Image via GoFundMe)

The young wrestler had recently graduated from high school, signaling the start of a new chapter of his life. However, his tragic passing left many who knew him in absolute shock. Damon’s family and friends are lamenting his sudden demise.

Damon’s mother, Andrea Mauk Akinyemi took to Facebook on June 26 and urged everyone to pray for her son. She wrote that no light was brighter than Damon. Andrea mourned the fact that she did not get to hold her son. She expressed that the "loss is infinite."

GoFundMe donators send prayers to Damon Mauk's family

Stephanie Angel created the GoFundMe page to provide support to Damon Mauk's family during this difficult time. She conveyed that funeral expenses can put a family under a significant financial burden.

The contributions in the fundraiser will directly go towards covering Damon's funeral costs, including his burial arrangements, transportation, memorial service, and other associated outlay. Donators have also left their heartfelt messages and prayers for the family on the page.

Donators leave their prayers and messages for Damon and his family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Damon Mauk was an organ donor

Damon's mother Andrea also shared that he had asked her if he could donate his organs when he gets his license. After her son's death, she revealed that Damon donated everything, caring for others until the end.

Damon's mother shared that her son donated his organs. (Image via Facebook/Andrea Mauk Akinyemi)

Lucas Club Varsity Wrestling also shared the news on Facebook with a heavy heart. They described Damon Mauk as a "gentle giant" and wrote that he had the softest voice and the biggest heart.

Lucas Cubs Varsity Wrestling team is mourning Damon's untimely death. (Image via Facebook/Lucas Cubs Varsity Wrestling)

The varsity wrestling team wrote that Damon gave his 110% in everything and had accomplished a lot. However, the team grieved the fact that the young wrestler had so much more to achieve in life. They requested everyone to keep Damon Mauk's mother, his family as well as the wrestling family in their thoughts and prayers.

