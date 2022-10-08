“Grieving process is a long one”: Authorities issue statement as suspect is detained in Devin Clark and Lyric Woods murder

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Orange County Sheriff announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the double homicides of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. The arrest took place almost two weeks after the two North Carolina teens were found shot dead.

In a Facebook post, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood detailed the detainment of the juvenile while withholding his name in accordance with the state's juvenile protection laws. No information regarding the arrest can be released to the public either as long as the case is under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court.

Blackwood said that the department hopes that the arrest provides some relief to Devin and Lyric's family and friends. The sheriff continued:

"Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain."

The arrest came following a juvenile petition that was filed after 18-year-old Devin and 14-year-old Lyric were found murdered. The petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder and initiated a process to have the teenager tried as an adult in the state’s superior court system.

Clark and Woods were found dead outside Hillsborough on September 18, 2022 by ATV riders.

Devin Clark's mother, Tiffany Concepcion, asked for justice for the untimely death of her young son and told WNCN:

"I want justice for Devin and Lyric, not just my child. There's no reason these innocent kids were taken…I don't care if the suspect sits and says to my face a reason why."

WRAL Chelsea Donovan @ChelseaDReports BREAKING! The 17 year old suspect in the murder a of 18 year old Devin Clark and 14 year old Lyric woods is now in custody. Just spoke to District attorney. They now have 10 days to bring the suspect in front of a judge in juvenile court. @WRAL BREAKING! The 17 year old suspect in the murder a of 18 year old Devin Clark and 14 year old Lyric woods is now in custody. Just spoke to District attorney. They now have 10 days to bring the suspect in front of a judge in juvenile court. @WRAL https://t.co/t96TmkwkJ5

Who were Devin Clark and Lyric Woods?

On September 18, the bodies of two North Carolina high school students were found by a couple of ATV riders along a hiking trail in Orange County. The teens, later identified as Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, who had gone missing over the weekend.

After the bodies were found, a homicide investigation was opened immediately, and days later a 17-year-old suspect was identified by the police.

Deana Harley @Deanaharleynews In Orange County, two memorials sit side by side for 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Weeks after their murders, the 17-year-old suspect still hasn’t been named or arrested. @WNCN In Orange County, two memorials sit side by side for 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Weeks after their murders, the 17-year-old suspect still hasn’t been named or arrested. @WNCN https://t.co/DgvLeLHiCs

Devin Clark, 18, was a well-loved face at Eastern Alamance High School. According to the Alamance-Burlington School System, Clark was a former Eagles football player. His family and friends remember him as kind-hearted and a true friend.

Erik Battle, a childhood friend of Devin Clark, told WRAL:

"He’s not my friend, that’s my brother. They took my brother away from me. It hurts. It hurts...We won’t stop until we find justice for who killed my brother."

The Alamance-Burlington School System described Clark as a "gentle giant" who was well liked.

The other victim, 14-year-old Lyric Woods, was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School, according to a statement issued by Orange County Schools. Grieving Woods' death, they said:

"Our hearts are with all of Lyric’s family and everyone who knew her."

According to the New York Post, Lyric Woods was last seen alive on Friday night at the home where she lived with her stepfather. Her family members reported her missing on Sunday afternoon.

The prime suspect in the homicides, identified as a 17-year-old male, was detained on October 5. Further details regarding the developments in the case are yet to be made public.

